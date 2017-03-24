Riders Alliance To Gov: Where’s the Funds?

BY TRONE DOWD

City transportation advocacy groups, including several from Queens, are livid with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to cut millions from the state’s annual budget, jeopardizing plans for major MTA infrastructure improvements.

The Press of Southeast Queens received news of the planned joint effort from the Riders Alliance, which fights for “reliable, affordable, world-class public transit” and a more “sustainable New York,” according to a mission statement on the group’s website.

Previously, the group has fought for upgraded services in Queens, including improved Select Bus Service on the Q20A and Q44 lines, which run out of Jamaica. The group— along with the NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign, New York League of Conservation Voters, Tri-State Transportation Campaign and Regional Plan Association— are calling for Cuomo’s proposal to get rid of $65 million in funding to be reversed.

“At this critical moment for public transit, New York needs real leadership from Albany,” the advocacy groups expressed in a statement.

Masha Burina, a senior community organizer with the Riders Alliance, told the Press of Southeast Queens that such cuts would be detrimental to an already teetering transit system.

“We can’t afford to make cuts at a time when our public transit system is bursting at the seams,” she said. “But there’s still time—Governor Cuomo can amend the budget by April 1.

He can restore $65 million in vital operating funds and continue to uphold a promise he made to transit riders over the last six years.”

Following the financial crisis in 2009, the state looked to local businesses in the areas served by the MTA to invest money towards upkeep and general funding. In 2011, Cuomo announced that his administration would move away from such a model, promising that the state would help fill that financial hole. Keeping with that promise, the state contributed between $307 and $311 million to fill the deficit. This year, however, marks the first time the state is breaking with this promise in six years.

“The end result?” Burna asked. “With last Sunday’s fare hike, riders feel like they’re paying more for less.”

The group’s claims are not baseless, according to statistics pulled from the MTA’s own records. In November 2016, subway delays were 332 percent higher than they were four years prior, attributing the increase to overcrowding on buses and trains. Average bus speeds also saw a noticeable drop in busy, high-traffic areas like Jamaica, with speeds as low as four miles per hour, compared to the average speed of 7.4 miles per hour.

“At a time of population growth and economic expansion, New York can’t afford cuts to a public transit system that serves as an economic engine for the entire region,” the groups said in a joint statement.

A number of projects could likely be helped if that money were allocated to the city. As many as 21 new train cars could be purchased, old train cars could be repaired and more stations throughout the borough could be made accessible for the disabled, the Riders Alliance said.

In addition, as many as 3,000 countdown clocks could be added to bus stops around the city, making for a more commuter friendly experience, said the group, adding that service could be made to run more frequently with five new bus routes being added altogether. For commuter rail services, six new trains could be added into the rotation of daily routes, reducing delays and crowdedness.

Representatives with the governor’s office said that the claims are bogus as there is actually additional funding coming the MTA’s way.

“Enough with the grandstanding and misleading theatrics,” a spokesman told the Press of Southeast Queens. “State aid to the MTA last year was $4.456 billion and, this year, it’s $4.486 billion. It’s an indisputable fact that the state is providing $30 million more in operating funds to the MTA this year—we’re happy to help anyone do the math.”

According to the MTA’s $29.5 billion capital plan, $20.8 billion is dedicated to renewing several aspects of the system. The Capital Program also invests $3.7 billion in new technology, communications systems and railroad infrastructure and $5 billion to expand the MTA network through major investments.

The Riders Alliance sees it otherwise, something with which the New York Daily News agreed in an editorial published last month.

“The governor’s argument that the cut is not a cut is misleading in multiple ways,” the Riders Alliance said in a statement regarding the response from Cuomo’s office. “First, he is taking credit for tax revenue from other sources like real estate and gas taxes that fluctuate up and down each year, but which he has no control over—and that revenue must be given to the MTA. Then, where Gov. Cuomo does have discretion, as is the case with the funds that were promised to replace lost payroll mobility tax revenue, he is choosing to cut $65 million. And finally, these funds were specifically promised to the MTA in addition to the other revenue sources. The State does not add extra funds in years when those revenue sources go down, and has never before subtracted funds in years when they are up.”

On March 19, the plan to raise fares across the board officially went into effect. While base fares for a single ride remained the same, both weekly and monthly passes increased from $31 and $116.50 to $32 and $121 respectively.