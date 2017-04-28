Rising Water Issue Plagues SEQ Resident

BY TRONE DOWD

Last week, the PRESS of Southeast Queens published an in-depth story regarding the rising water table that has cost elderly care institutions in the Jamaica and St. Albans region thousands of dollars in upkeep and flood mitigation supplies for more than 20 years.

The root of the problem stems back to the mid-1990s when Southeast Queens transitioned out of its own proprietary sewage management system and was integrated with the rest of New York City. While there have been great efforts to finally curb this issue, some residents of Southeast Queens are losing money weekly as the city drags its feet on the issue.

Many of the homeowners affected by the excess water flooding the lower levels of Southeast Queens homes are elderly, retired and living on fixed incomes. The Press of Southeast Queens had a chance to sit down with some of the seniors who say they’ve been dealing with this issue with little to no financial relief.

Robert Wilson, a resident of St. Albans, said that the key to stopping the issue in recent years has been industrial water pumps, which can cost as much as $500. Purchased out of pocket, these pumps take the water that would normally flow into homes and carries it out through a series of tubes towards the street. While the system, though expensive, is efficient in keeping water damage at bay, the longevity of that solution is unsustainable.

“This one here, it comes on but it doesn’t pump,” Wilson said pointing to one of the two pumps installed to keep his basement from flooding.

Wilson said that water pumps, which he purchases from Home Depot, can last as briefly as six months before a new one is needed for his home.

“These pumps are $400,” he said. “When you buy these pumps, you can’t take them back to Home Depot, they have to be returned to the manufacturer.”

The cost of sending the product back, combined with the long wait involved in getting the pump back from the company, prevents repairing from being a viable option. Manny Caughman, community liaison for Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and head of a local task force combating the issue, said that failure to immediately curb the excess water causes damages to build up.

“Not only does this flood their basements, there’s mold,” Caughman said. “The water has iron in it, so it leaves rust behind.”

Caughman, who has spent the past 15 years trying to address the issue, has already identified the problem and found the solution in a process known as directional drilling and radial collection. After showcasing the solution during a meeting with several city agencies in January, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection agreed that Caughman’s plan might work. However, a study must be conducted before any project is officially approved.

The study itself would cost $300,000 to get underway. However, the project that would alleviate the flooding would cost $35 million. The city’s Department of Environmental Protection has offered $100,000 toward the study. Councilmember Miller, state Sen. Comrie and Hyndman have requested a combined $1 million.

In the meantime, seniors in Southeast Queens are paying the price.

“I’ve lost about $30,000 worth of stuff because of this problem,” Wilson said. “If I don’t have the pumps, the water can rise up high. And it’s water, feces, everything.”

Wilson said that he has looked to elected officials for financial help on the matter, but has been unable to work anything out.

This story is the second installment in a series on the flooding issues of Southeast Queens.