A man fleeing a road-rage shootout on the Belt Parkway near Howard Beach on April 29 narrowly escaped through the Cross Bay Boulevard exit in Howard Beach.

Police reported that the driver of a white SUV was shot at three times on the Belt Parkway and then flagged down a police officer once he got off the exit. Police conducted a search of the vehicle at approximately 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Cross Bay Boulevard and 156th Street in Howard Beach.

According to the police, the shots struck the driver’s side of the vehicle, but the driver remained uninjured. The driver of the white SUV said that the man shooting at him was in a black Jeep, according to police.

Police ran the name of the driver of the white SUV and discovered that there was an outstanding warrant in his name and he was arrested after the incident. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made regarding the shooting.

–Jon Cronin