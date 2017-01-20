Robotics Competition Swarms Fresh Meadows HS

BY CHRISTINA CARDONA

The tension in the room had fellow competitors and competition-goers going nuts and bolts.

FIRST Tech Challenge hosted two qualifiers on Jan. 14 and 15 at Francis Lewis High School during which local high school students designed, built and programmed robots capable of battle.

On each day, there were 24 teams competing against each other. Every year, FIRST Tech hosts a different challenge and this year’s theme was “Velocity Vortex Tech Challenge,” during which each team competed in a series of tasks with their robots and pursued the goal of taking control of the game’s center vortex.

“All day long they exhibit their robots, competing in the challenge and they will be competing in alliances of two teams – and they’ll be going through a series of games as well as being judged on a number of categories from engineering to their community participation,” Pat Daly, Executive Director of FIRST NYC, said. “Lots of spirit, lots of energy, it’s all going very well.”

FIRST Tech Challenge is one of four robotics programs administered by FIRST NYC, which is the local nonprofit affiliate of FIRST, an international nonprofit that inspires students to get involved in science and technology and prepares them for jobs of the future.

“We are very much a volunteer run organization, it’s quite amazing that we’re able to have these kinds of competitions. Thanks to schools like Francis Lewis, we are actually able to host these,” Daly said. “So, that’s pretty fabulous.”

The competition took place in the school’s gym, where competitors participated and represented their teams on their sweatshirts. Each team had a name, which was a series of numbers, but most teams also had a nickname such as Tech Chix, Artificial Intelligence and the Super Trouble Makers.

Francis Lewis had eight teams participating this year. Two of this year’s competitors from Francis Lewis – Madeline Pangol, 16, whose team had 13 members, and Steven Tong, 17, whose team had seven members – both said they wish to study robotics engineering when they go off to college.

“Since I was little, I started with Lego robots,” Tong said. “Once I started, I began loving robotics, so I kept on going. The energy of it is amazing, building a robot and seeing that what you made is successful.”

Pangol explained how her team’s robot was a defense robot and instead of trying to shoot the ball, the main objective was to block other teams from scoring goals.

“I joined because one of my main careers is engineering, so I just wanted to explore more possibilities in the engineering field,” she said. “I thought it would be fun to experience actually making a robot, seeing it work and be proud of it.”

The rankings at the end of the weekend were team 10675 in first place, team 18 in second place and team 11087 in third place.

The winning teams will move on to compete in the New York City FIRST Tech Challenge Championship on Feb. 26 at Townsend Harris High School.