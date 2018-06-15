BY TRONE DOWD

A new 100 percent affordable housing development is coming to Far Rockaway.

The eight-story development, which will be located at 45-19 Rockaway Beach Blvd., is known as Beach Green Dunes II. The site will include 127 affordable apartments to very-low, low- and moderate-income households in the Far Rockaway community as well as approximately 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 50 parking spaces for residents.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) stood alongside L+M Development Partners, Triangle Equities, the city’s Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) and the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) earlier this month to break ground on the $53.8 million project.

The new building is the latest effort in the city’s plan to bring affordable development to the Rockaways. In March, Richards announced that nearly 700 units of affordable housing would be coming to a long vacant shopping center in the Downtown Far Rockaway area.

“The groundbreaking of Beach Green Dunes Phase II signifies the revival of the Edgemere community and the continued investment coming into the Rockaways,” Richards said. “With the addition of 127 mixed income affordable units with passive house amenities and ground floor retail space, this is the model of development that the Rockaways deserves and expects to see in the future.”

In addition to the many amenities, the new building with be environmentally friendly and resilient to future storms, such as Hurricane Sandy, which devastated parts of the Rockaways. It will feature geothermal cooling and a heating system for harsh summers and winters as well as solar panels on the roof and over the parking area to help reduce harmful emissions. Bioswale gardens will be located at its base to treat and retain stormwater.

“Today’s groundbreaking is emblematic of the significant steps we’re taking toward a stronger, more resilient future for our city’s neighborhoods, while achieving deep affordability on our remaining public sites,” said HPD Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer. “Beach Green Dunes II will incorporate cutting-edge sustainable building methods, transforming underused city-owned land into 127 energy efficient newly-constructed homes for some of the lowest income New Yorkers.”

The building will be adjacent to the Beach 44 Street subway station and two blocks from the newly constructed Rockaway Beach Boardwalk.

Beach Green Dunes II is expected to be completed in December 2019.