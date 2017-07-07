Ruben Wills’ Long-Delayed Trial Finally Begins

BY JON CRONIN

After numerous delays, Councilman Ruben Wills’ (D-Jamaica) trial has finally gotten underway and the defense is claiming that the politician did not break the law, but rather that he is “sloppy” at managing his finances.

The long-delayed trial officially began on Wednesday in Queens Supreme Court with Judge Ira Margulis presiding over the case.

According to previously published reports, Wills’ attorney Kevin O’Donnell said in his opening statement, “He’s jammed up because he was sloppy. … This guy isn’t a Harvard graduate.” O’Donnell insisted that the scheme was “so dumb” that it was beneath his client.

“No one will say $33,000 of services weren’t given for New York 4 Life. Not everyone looks at their accountant’s work … if you can’t find receipts that’s not a crime, it’s not a crime to be careless,” said O’Donnell, according to a Daily News article.

Four managerial-level security employees at Macy’s, Nordstrom and Home Depot were called to testify to discuss the receipts from their stores. The receipts did not show what was bought or who made the purchases.

The prosecution then called Jesse Schaffer, the special compliance director of the city’s Campaign Finance Board, who discussed the records of the movement of campaign funds through an alleged dummy company into a non-profit that Wills created in 2006 known as NY4Life.

The trial was originally supposed to begin November 2016, but Wills’ attorney had to recuse himself due to a conflict of interest. The trial was postponed twice for that reason and once after Wills was deemed to be in poor health and ordered to bed rest by his doctor.

In May 2014, Wills was arrested for allegedly using $30,000 from his 2008 public campaign funds and charitable grant money to buy items at Home Depot, Macy’s and Nordstrom. Wills and a member of his family were indicted three years ago by a Queens grand jury following an investigation and Wills’ alleged attempt to cover his tracks.

He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. If convicted, Wills faces up to seven years in prison.

In 2008, the defendant allegedly had his campaign committee pay Micro Targeting, a dummy company, $11,500 for translation and the distribution of campaign literature. Instead, Wills allegedly had family member Jelani Mills move the money from Micro Targeting to NY4Life in order to create the illusion that the money had gone toward campaign expenditures. Wills then allegedly withdrew the money in the NY 4 Life bank account during a series of cash withdrawals and personal purchases.

Wills will appear in court again on July 25.

