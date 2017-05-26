Ruben Wills’ Trial Delayed Again

The ongoing saga of Councilman Ruben Wills’ (D-Jamaica) trial continues as a new date for the start of the court proceedings has been set.

According to a spokeswoman for state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the councilman is now set to appear in court on June 15, nearly six months after the trail was originally scheduled to begin.

This is not the first time that the trial has been delayed to a future date. In March, the PRESS of Southeast Queens reported that Judge Ira Margulis granted Wills and defense lawyer Steve Zissou time to select a new attorney to represent him in court after the trial had been delayed following a “conflict of interest” with his initial attorney.

In the weeks to follow, Wills missed a court date due to sickness, despite being spotted at a community rally in Richmond Hill for immigrant constituents just days before. Wills said that his doctor had recommended that he stay home and rest, and added that his defiance of the doctor’s orders was the reason why he was sick on the day that he was scheduled to appear in court.

The state attorney general’s office had previously expressed dismay regarding the numerous delays in the Wills case.

“Ruben Wills—who is facing trial in Queens and Manhattan for two alleged criminal schemes—has, for years, done everything he can to avoid confronting the charges against him,” Amy Spitalnick, press secretary for the attorney general, told the PRESS of Southeast Queens in March. “Elected office doesn’t give anyone license to break the law or avoid the consequences.”

Wills has been in trouble with the law since his arrest in May 2014 for allegedly funneling $30,000 in taxpayer funds into a non-profit organization that he controlled. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. If convicted, Wills faces up to seven years in prison.

–Trone Dowd