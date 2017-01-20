BY TRONE DOWD

The Press of Southeast Queens has learned that the trial for Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) has been delayed once again.

According to the state Attorney General’s office, Wills, who was originally scheduled to appear in Queens County Court Jan. 9, is now scheduled to appear in early February due to a discrepancy in his choice of attorney.

“It’s going to be delayed for another two weeks, as his current attorney has been relieved due to a conflict of interest,” Doug Cohen of the attorney general’s office wrote in an e-mail.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the Press of Southeast Queens was unable to get details on the reported conflict of interest.



Wills was previously scheduled to appear in court as early as November 2016 for allegedly funneling taxpayer dollars into a non-profit organization he controlled. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, first-degree falsification of business records and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. Wills faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.