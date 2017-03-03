Sanders Holds Job Fair In Baisley Houses

State Sen. James Sanders (D-South Ozone Park) hosted a community career fair at the Baisley Houses Community Center on Monday, giving residents a chance to start a new, well paying career with a variety of different city, state and private agencies.

More than 20 vendors— including the United States Postal Service, the Department of Environmental Protection, HR Block, the New York State Department of Civil Service and the New York City Police Department— took part in the career fair in hopes of hiring eligible prospects from Baisley Houses. According to representatives from Sanders’ office, the career fair was held to assist with the high demand for viable, well paying careers for Jamaica residents. Many of the vendors have worked closely with Sanders in the past, offering career opportunities.

More than 150 residents attended the job fair. According to Sanders’ office, one Jamaica resident, Ann Seenauth, was hired by Quality Healthcare on the spot as a certified nurse’s assistant.

“I feel blessed to be able to bring these job opportunities to the district,” Sanders said. “We have some talented, qualified individuals here that would be a worthy addition to any company. It’s all about being positive and going out and getting those positions.”

Sanders will be hosting another job fair, specifically for veterans, on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Daniel M. O’Connell Post 272 of the American Legion (Knights of Columbus) at 330 Beach 90th Street in Rockaway Beach. To RSVP, contact Sanders’ district office at 718-523-3069.

-Trone Dowd