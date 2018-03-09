BY JON CRONIN

Anthony Scaramucci, a New York City entrepreneur whose fame may forever be tethered to being fired from his position of White House Press Secretary after 11 days, spoke to the Queens Village Republican Club about his experience.

“Mooch, Mooch, Mooch,” the crowd chanted when Scaramucci first entered the room at the Knights of Columbus in Glen Oaks.

“At least you didn’t boo me like they did at the Colbert show,” he joked.

Scaramucci remarked upon being relieved that he was among fellow Republicans.

“This is a lot friendlier than the White House press room,” he said. “I’m used to being in enemy territory.”

Upon taking the podium, Scaramucci spoke about his pride in his family’s working-class roots in Port Washington. He boasted that his father was a role model for his own work ethic. Scaramucci’s father worked for 42 years as a laborer and woke up every day at 4 a.m. to head to work.

“I remember my mother putting his lunch pail together and putting it in the refrigerator, and I’ll never forget that,” said Scaramucci.

Scaramucci credits that work ethic with building his two businesses and the confidence to feel unscathed when he felt that the media pigeonholed him as a stereotypical Italian-American. During his speech, he pivoted quickly to the discourse of politics in the nation.

“I need to share this with you,” he said. “We are in the fight of our lives. This is a civilization-based fight. This is not a civil discourse as much as a verbal civil war. The other side believes in statism and that the government knows better than each of you as individuals. They believe they’re smarter than you.”

He told the audience that Democrats believe they should have the “money that you worked so hard for, to allocate to you as they see fit.”

“They want to cleanse up your language,” he said. “They want to pretend that there’s no God. They want to act in a way that is antithetical to the way that we know we really think and antithetical to the way the country was built.”

He noted that after the country’s recent wars, people don’t feel safer and that the “very wealthy” are splitting from the “nonwealthy.” He attributed this to a “desperational working class” in parts of the country where factory jobs have been shipped elsewhere.

“Their team turned their back on the working class,” said Scaramucci.

Scaramucci said that he believes the government should to try to “systematize” the populace and that there are “no equal outcomes” in life because “life is unfair” and “life is unsafe.”

“Your arc is limitless because of the greatness of this country,” he said. “You can’t ask government to make us safer.”

He added that President Donald Trump is trying to “roll back regulations that are overregulating.”

“He’s trying to make sure there are enough regulations to keep you as safe as possible, but not overly safe,” he said.

Scaramucci said that he believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions is loyal to the president, but “made a miscalculation” when recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

He called Reince Priebus a “creature from the black lagoon” and believes Steve Bannon to be part of the Washington, D.C., “swamp.” He called current White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly a Clinton supporter and accused him of getting rid of all those advisors who are loyal to the president.

Scaramucci also noted that he believed Trump would win re-election because it is hard to beat a sitting president, “especially during a rising economy.”

“Americans vote with their pocketbook,” Scaramucci said.