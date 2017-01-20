Assembly members Alicia Hyndman and Clyde Vanel; Sen. Chuck Schumer; and council members I. Daneek Miller, Donovan Richards and Rory Lancman. Photo by Trone Dowd

BY TRONE DOWD

Elected officials made the rounds in southeast Queens over the three-day weekend to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On what would have been his 88th birthday, southeast Queens civic groups and officials held events to look upon the past and reflect on what Dr. King and his contemporaries left behind since his assassination, as well as the future in the context of carrying on his message of inclusion, addressing racial inequality head on and coexistence.

The celebrations kicked off on Friday at the Martin Luther King Poetry Slam at the Bethany Baptist Church in Jamaica. Residents young and old recited rhymes, hymns and poems about the black experience at large and what Dr. King means to people generations later.

On Saturday, Councilmen Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) and I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) honored six individuals at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning for their role in carrying on “the remnants of the dream” first proposed by Dr. King.

On Jan 15th, the actual of Dr. King’s birthday, state Sens. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) held a debate at the Black Spectrum Theater in Roy Wilkins Park that featured several high-profile educators of color discussing the fruitfulness of the Obama administration.

The Greater New York Inter-Alumni Council held the 27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast at Antun’s in Queens Village. For years, the tradition has honored members of the community who have conducted noteworthy work in communities of color. This year, the council honored Lacey Britton and the Queens branch of the National Association of University Women (NAUW).

The NAUW has worked for more than a century to bring educational opportunities to women. Its Queens branch was founded in October 1953 and has since focused on these goals for the borough’s college women.

Britton, who works for the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Administration for Children and Families, has been responsible for connecting community-based organizations in Queens to crucial financial federal and local support. She was honored to be recognized by the organization and hopes to continue her work in bringing economic empowerment to minority communities, shedding light on health issues and education.

Councilman Miller ended the weekend on a high-profile note at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center Monday afternoon with a three-hour celebration dedicated to the late civil rights leader. The show featured a number of southeast Queens talents, including saxophone player Ashley Chambers and dancers from The Edge School of Arts in Laurelton.

Elected officials who spoke during the presentation were NYC Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and southeast Queens’ own U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica), who served as the event’s keynote speaker.

All four of them gave brief speeches on Dr. King’s legacy, touching on how to preserve Dr. King’s ideas under a Donald Trump presidency and how they plan to combat the presidency from their respective positions in government. Meeks talked to his constituency directly about how they can get involved in their community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and ensure that their needs are reflected in local and national policy.

“[King’s] words take on new meaning today,” Meeks said. “In 2017, we have to make sure that we turn out in large numbers supporting [our elected officials] and giving us the base that we need. We’ve got to work even harder than before. We’ve got to work with our young people because they are conscious. They talk about Black Lives Matter because black lives do matter. Some of us forget that John Lewis was only 17 when he was leading. Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott took place.”

Meeks closed with a message of unity. “We’ve got leaders here and we have to make sure that we steer ourselves in the right direction and work together,” Meeks said.

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123 tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly