SE Queens Residents Demand Rent Rollback

A raucous crowd of housing tenants stormed what started as a quiet meeting held by the New York City Rent Guidelines Board at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center on Monday night, concerning a proposed two percent rent hike for homes across the five boroughs.

“This is the first of five public hearings to be held concerning proposed rent adjustments for renewal apartments, lofts, hotels and other housing units,” Rent Guidelines Board Chairwoman Kathleen Roberts said. “These adjustments will affect renewal leases commencing between Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.”

More than 150 outraged tenants from all over the borough attended the board hearing to voice their frustrations, equipped with picket signs, chants and testimonies that suggested the Rent Guidelines Board had failed to address or take note of the affordable housing crisis in Queens and the greater New York City area.

“Tenants in rent-stabilized apartments too often are forced to choose between paying their rent and buying groceries to feed their families,” said Harvey Epstein, the director of Community Development Project at the Urban Justice Center.

The Rent Guidelines Board establishes rent adjustments for the more than one million dwelling units subject to the Rent Stabilization Law across the city. Every year, the board holds a series of public hearings, listening to testimony from owners, tenants, advocacy groups and industry experts. The information gathered from these hearings is then made public for the use of other governmental agencies and private organizations. From there, it is determined for a specified period, whether rent will increase, decrease or stay the same.

Last year, rent increased 2 percent for two-year lease renewals, something that many renting New Yorkers said hurt their pockets more than the board may have expected.

According to the Rent Justice Coalition, 43 percent of people in shelters come from rent stabilized apartments, many of whom could no longer afford the homes and support their families. Tenants who attended the meeting said that they not only need a rent freeze, but a rent reduction.

Jamaica resident Shirley Deville pleaded through tears to the board, telling her story of paying so much for rent that she can’t maintain a proper living for her and her son. She said that she has lived in her studio apartment for nine years.

“The rent takes up more than 90 percent of my income, not including electricity, cell phones, transportation, food and internet, which is necessary for my son’s school work,” she said.

She said that even with a payment plan, she has had her electricity cut.

“As a parent, trying to explain this to my child—that he had to do his homework, eat and shower with a flashlight—was one of the worst experiences for me,” she said. “It is part of my job to provide a safe home environment and I couldn’t even do that. Even a small percent rent increase would make apartments with similar rents too expensive for struggling families like mine.”

She said that with her current wages and the constant fare hikes and increased cost of living, the possibility of losing what little she can afford is becoming a reality.

“I don’t want to live in a shelter with my son and struggle,” she said. “I don’t want to become a burden on this city.

And it’s not just me. There are so many others.”

Nelson Lopez, a Jamaica resident of 37 years, said that he also needs a rent roll-back. In recent years, Lopez said that his wife has been suffering from an illness that he did not specify at the public hearing. In addition to the rent, he has to pay for major capital improvements added to his building as well as cover transportation costs and other necessary monthly bills, something that he has found impossible with the wages he earns.

“I have to pay for medical insurance for my wife, who is very sick,” he said. “I feel a great frustration when rent time comes around. More than 60 percent of my salary goes towards rent.”

A resident who referred to himself as Mr. Borgia and hails from Jackson Heights said that he works in construction and that 45 percent of his salary goes toward rent. He said that as a minority construction worker and the only breadwinner for his family, paying rent has become nearly impossible due to his low wages. The issue only became worse in recent years when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

“I’ve worked very hard for many years in other jobs and I have not been able to make more income,” Borgia said.

“We need some kind of relief before the worst happens.”

Leandra Marquiera, a disabled mother of two college Ivy League graduates, said that she has faced similar hardships trying to pay rent every week and that an increase would be devastating for her family.

Jose Torres, a coordinator with a local non-profit based out of Jamaica that helps families in need, said that through his work in the community, he sees first-hand what unaffordable rent does to everyday New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet.

“There is something that is fundamentally flawed in the premise that housing as a concept should be left to market forces,” Torres said. “Housing is a fundamental human right. That’s a foundation for any individual. They should have access to equitable living. As someone who gets to see this, the consequences that decisions made by boards like yours, I think it’s important that you roll back the rent.”

An 18-year-old community college student who didn’t give her name said that she currently lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her parents and grandfather. She said that the family rent is $1,700 a month, which is nearly as much as her tuition. She said that due to rent costs, she could not attend a four-year college as she had originally planned.

“Both of my parents work at least 12 hours a day to provide for me, my college and everything else that is needed,” she said.

With a rent increase, she said she fears that she and her parents will have to decide between continuing her college career and being homeless.

Epstein said that—as a tenant member of the board—he was stirred by many of the testimonies Monday night.

“On behalf of all of New York, we just want to thank you for coming in front of us all and talk about your lives and your stories,” he said after a short testimony from a 9-year-old girl on behalf of her parents. “I am inspired by you and I want to thank you from all of us because you represent the faces of this community.”

The final vote on the matter will be held at Baruch College on June 27 at 6 p.m.