SEQ Business Encourages Art For Kids

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Southeast Queens native Adrienne Whaley has created a business in St. Albans to encourage both children and adults to learn, discover and delve deeper into the art forms of their choice.

Innovations Creative Arts & Martial Arts, located at 198-20 Linden Blvd., offers karate, ballet, hip hop dance, aerobics, culinary arts, wearable arts, jewelry making, bath product making, drawing, painting, 3D computer modeling, STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), professional development for educators and arts programs for special education students.

Having witnessed arts education fade in recent years, Whaley said that she decided to launch a business that would encourage young students to create art, which she said she believes could help youths with their grades.

According to Whaley, the rate of African American men who graduate from college is 29 percent. Whaley attributes the arts and extracurricular activities to educational success.

“Simply put, art does make you smarter, healthier, less stressed, and it is so empowering when you make something that you can see, wear, share, present or eat,” said Whaley. “The challenge is getting people back into hands-on activities. There is so much talent within our community, and now artists don’t necessarily have to go to Brooklyn, Manhattan or Long Island to do, teach, exhibit and sell.”

The largest challenge that Whaley has faced is getting the word out to the Southeast Queens community regarding her new business. She said that she wants to see schools and special education organizations becoming more informed and involved in programs at Innovations Creative Arts & Martial Arts.

“Participation in the arts is most certainly a worthwhile investment for children and adults,” said Whaley. “It’s also important for both children and adults as we look at bullying, high blood pressure and obesity—and other community concerns. We here at Innovations wonder how we can best explain the connection between many issues and getting involved in positive creative activities.”

Whaley said that her goal for Innovations Creative Arts & Martial Arts is for children and adults to register to engage in various art forms as well as invite their family and friends to explore the arts.

“Our goal is to continue to grow and thrive by offering an amazing creative program that caters to the community, teaches the professional way and celebrates all mistakes, efforts and outcomes,” said Whaley.

In September, the after-school Enrichment Program will take place on Monday through Saturday. It will allow for children, ages 3 to 16, to enjoy a large number of arts and learning activities throughout the week.

Beginning on Sept. 19, Innovations Creative Arts & Martial Arts will host The Business-2-Business Networking Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., during which business owners and entrepreneurs will be able to learn how to better promote their businesses. Phil Andrews, president of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, will be the guest speaker.

Innovations Creative Arts & Martial Arts is currently open on Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Beginning this fall, it will also be open on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on programs and schedules, visit www.innovationscreativearts.com

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.