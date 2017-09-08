Southeast Queens’ City Council members mostly fared well in their attendance records, according to a new report.

City politics website Politico published an in-depth look at attendance records for all 51 members of the New York City Council. Amongst Southeast Queens representatives currently serving, the lowest attendance record went to Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans). Miller’s attendance record sits at 84 percent, with 19 total days absent.

Next up, both Council Members Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) had an attendance record of 88 percent. Richards missed 14 days total, three of which were missed due to a work-related conflict.

Lancman missed 11 days.

Rounding out Southeast Queens’ elected officials, Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) had an attendance record of 97 percent and missed just three days.

The highest attendance record went to Councilman Steve Matteo (D-Staten Island) and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito (D-Bronx), both of whom had perfect attendance.

Although he no longer serves in the City Council, former Councilman Ruben Wills had one of the worst records. With 34 absences, Wills was only at City Hall 60 percent of the time. Medical leave accounted for 17 of his absences. Only one was counted as a work-related conflict. Wills, who was found guilty of misappropriating taxpayer money, had the worst attendance record of the 51 members.

Council members are paid $148,500 per year.

-Trone Dowd