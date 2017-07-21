SEQ Leaders Upset Over Questioning In Wills Trial

A line of questioning during the cross examination of a witness in the trial of Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) has community leaders outraged and demanding an apology.

On Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General John Chiara asked witness Leslie Ann Patterson, Wills’ chief of staff, several questions about her work relationship with the councilman before pressing her about their personal relationship. Upon request, Patterson said that in the years since she interned at his office, she had become a good friend.

Following the initial questioning, Chiara asked Patterson about living at the same address as Wills for a period of time 2006 and 2007. According to Patterson, the house is a two-family home.

“Have you ever had a romantic relationship with Mr. Wills?” the attorney asked Patterson. The question elicited an audible reaction from the courtroom audience.

Patterson refuted the suggestion that she and the councilman had been romantically linked, citing the councilman’s marriage, and that she has been married since 2012.

Judge Ira Margulis demanded order in the courtroom before handing the floor back to the assistant attorney general for cross examination. Defense attorney Kevin O’Donnell did not object to the question, nor was it stricken from the record, which would keep the jury from referring to any subsequent answers as admissible testimony. When continued his questioning, Chiara moved on from the question entirely.

Despite little response from the defense, judge and prosecutor, the question stirred up the ire of some people watching the trial. On Wednesday, many of Wills’ supporters stood outside the Queens County Court to demand an apology for the question that they deemed “out of line.”

LIFE Camp’s “Chief of Streets” A.U. Hogan told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that he thought the question had sexist and racial undertones.

“It’s almost as if they believe that if there is a female who is a subordinate to a male boss, there has to be some other kind of relationship other than a professional one,” Hogan said. “What does that say to our young sisters who are working for men, single or married?”

Roy Waterman, co-founder of Drive Change—a nonprofit organization that trains young people, ages 16 to 25, who have been released from jail and practice culinary arts—also said that he was troubled by the line of questioning.

“We are in a position now of empowering our women,” Roy Waterman, co-founder of Drive Change, said. “It’s a tremendous injustice, especially when it comes to men of character, such as Ruben Wills, who has given back to the community.”

Erica Ford, CEO and co-founder of LIFE Camp, told the Press of Southeast Queens that as a black woman, she was personally offended.

“I think that this was disrespectful at a minimum,” Ford said. “They would have never asked a white woman that.”

Ford said that she was disappointed that people of color continue to be “insulted in these walls of injustice.”

The PRESS of Southeast Queens reached out the state attorney general’s office on Thursday morning. They declined to comment.

–Trone Dowd