Queens Borough Hall is located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens at Union Turnpike near the interchange between the Grand Central Parkway, Jackie Robinson Parkway and Van Wyck Expressway, adjacent to the Queens Criminal Courthouse. It is home to the offices of the Queens borough president, the Queens offices of numerous city agencies and some court space.

Previously, the borough’s municipal offices were scattered throughout Queens before being brought together under one roof. The first Borough Hall was located in Long Island City at 10-63 Jackson Ave., established when Queens became one of the five boroughs of New York City on Jan. 1, 1898.

As the population expanded, the need for a dedicated civic building closer to the center of the borough became more apparent. The current Borough Hall opened on Dec. 4, 1940, and is located very close to the geographic center of the borough. It was built in just nine months during the Great Depression at the low cost of only $1.6 million. The architects, William Gehron and Andrew J. Thomas, eliminated elevators in the plans to speed up construction.

The long, low three-story brick building has a central entrance on Queens Boulevard marked by angular columns that represent the classical-style architecture popular during the era. It has become one of the most popular spots for marriages in the city, using the building’s small chapel, presided over by the deputy city clerk.

This was the first dedicated Borough Hall in the nation and represented the growth of Queens County from rural villages to booming suburbs to a bustling urban center during the 20th century.

Borough Hall Numbers

Queens Borough President

120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens, New York 11424

Phone: (718) 286-3000

Fax: (718) 286-2876

info@queensbp.org

Deputy Borough President Melva Miller

(718) 286-2655

mmiller@queensbp.org

Chief of Staff Jay B. Bond

(718) 286-2870

jbond@queensbp.org

Counsel to the Borough President Elisa Velazquez

(718) 286-2880

evelazquez@queensbp.org

Budget Director Richard Lee

(718) 286-2615

rlee@queensbp.org

Communications/Media Relations Director, Sharon Lee

(718) 286-2640

slee@queensbp.org

Community Boards Director, Vicky Morales Casella

(718) 286-2900

vmorales@queensbp.org

Constituent Services Director, Anne Marie Boranian

(718) 286-2669

aboranian@queensbp.org

Para Espanol – Amparito Rosero

(718) 286-3077

arosero@queensbp.org

Cultural Affairs & Tourism Director, Nayelli Valencia

(718) 286-2677

nvalencia@queensbp.org

Domestic Violence Coordinator, Cathy Moore

(718) 286-2957

cmoore@queensbp.org

Economic Development Director, Melva Miller

(718) 286-2655

mmiller@queensbp.org

Education Director, Monica Gutierrez

(718) 286-2627

mgutierrez@queensbp.org

Engineering Division

Consulting Engineer Office: (718) 286-2828

Topographical Unit: (718) 286-2929

Housing Director, Lisa Atkins

(718) 286-2860

latkins@queensbp.org

Immigrant & Intercultural Affairs Director, Susie Tanenbaum

(718) 286-2741

stanenbaum@queensbp.org

Parks & Recreation Director, Vicky Morales Casella

(718) 286-2974

vmorales@queensbp.org

Planning and Development Director, Irving Poy

(718) 286-2860

ipoy@queensbp.org

Transportation Coordinator, Yoni Bokser

(718) 286-2668

ybokser@queensbp.org

Veterans Affairs Coordinator, Dan Brown

(718) 286-2853

dbrown@queensbp.org

Queens Borough President Budget Information

The budget is the centerpiece of policy-making in New York City. Through the budget, the city allocates resources and sets the policy agenda for the upcoming fiscal year. As mandated by the City Charter, the borough president is empowered to make recommendations to the mayor’s budget, as well as provide discretionary funding to organizations and city agencies.

The borough president has two sources of discretionary funding. Discretionary expense funding is available to organizations in the form of grants to supplement program costs. Discretionary capital funding is available to organizations to supplement the costs of large scale projects and fixed assets.

Discretionary Capital Funding Application

The Office of the Queens Borough President provides capital funding that can be used to fund large-scale projects, like infrastructure improvements, equipment, smaller scale fixed assets like computers and affordable housing development projects.

If you are a non-profit organization or charter school, you must apply through the CapGrants Application here: www.nyc.gov/html/capgrants/capgrants.html. All applications must be submitted by Feb. 14, 2017, 5 p.m.

Cultural Institutions

If you are a cultural institution, you must apply through the CapGrants portal specific for cultural groups provided here: www.nyc.gov/html/dcla/html/funding/capital.shtml. All applications must be submitted by Feb. 14, 2017, 5 p.m.

Schools

If you are a public school requesting capital funding, contact the Budget Office at (718) 286-2660 with any questions.

Discretionary Expense Funding Application

The Office of the Queens Borough President provides expense funding to support a wide range of programs provided by community based organizations throughout Queens, including senior programs, youth programs, social services, and community events.

Queens Borough Board Budget Hearing

The Queens Borough Board is comprised of the Borough President, the Queens City Council Members, and the chairs of the community boards. The Queens Borough Board Budget Hearing is an opportunity for organizations and individuals to present their budget requests to the Queens Borough Board. All applicants are encouraged to attend the Queens Borough Board hearing and provide testimony on your budget.