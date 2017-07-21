Sexual Assault In Richmond Hill

A second sexual assault in the vicinity of Southeast Queens has left residents on edge this week.

According to police reports, the attack occurred on Friday, just five days after a sexual assault against a 50-year-old woman in Jamaica that stirred outcry from the community. Police say the 36-year-old victim in the second incident was attacked in Richmond Hill between midnight and 12:30 a.m. near 124th Street and 89th Avenue. At the time, the victim was sitting in her double-parked car, when she was approached by two individuals. One of the individuals brandished a handgun, demanding that the victim hand over her valuables.

After the victim complied with the request, handing over jewelry, a second suspect ordered the victim out of the vehicle and forced her to perform a sexual act on him. The same suspect then raped the victim before fleeing the scene.

Community leaders said that they are outraged by the crimes. Southeast Queens’ Kevin Livingston organized a rally in solidarity with the victim.

“We must protect the women and children in our community,” Livingston said in a social media post. “If we don’t stand up for our women, who will?”

Officers with the 102nd Precinct said that they are still searching for the suspects in the case.

–Trone Dowd