A Jamaica man who sexually abused a pre-teen girl for more than three years was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown announced on Tuesday.

The man, Shaking Jones, 36, of 114th Road in Jamaica, was convicted last month of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child following a three-week jury trial.

Jones reportedly began dating the victim’s mother on Aug. 1, 2012. At the time, the victim was 7 years old. For three years—until July 2015—Jones repeatedly sexually assaulted the child until she told an adult cousin what was happening and the abuse finally ended.

“The facts in this case chronicle a frightening ordeal of sexual violence that went on for years,” Brown said following the conviction. “By using his friendship with the victim’s mother, the defendant took advantage of an innocent child for his own sexual gratification. The lengthy sentence imposed today by the court ismore than deserving.”

–James Farrell