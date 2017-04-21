Slashing At Far Rockaway Train Station

A 31-year-old man was slashed Tuesday afternoon on a subway platform following an argument with a man and woman, police said.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., the victim got into an argument with a 25-year-old man and a woman believed to be in her 20s on the A train platform at the Beach 90th Street Subway station in Rockaway Beach.

According to police reports, the man then slashed the victim on his face, arm and thigh with a razor before fleeing the scene with the woman eastbound on Rockaway Avenue.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in serious, but stable, condition.

The cause of the argument is still unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking for the suspects, one of whom was described as a black man who was last seen wearing a red and blue jacket.

Anyone with information for police should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

–Ariel Hernandez