Former State Sen. Malcolm Smith’s had his chances at becoming a free man dashed by the highest court in the land earlier this week.

Smith, who was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison after authorizing more than $200,000 in bribes to secure the backing of Republicans in the 2013 race for New York City mayor, had his appeal turned down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Smith, who served as state senator for 11 years, had offered the bride in hopes of running on the GOP ticket, thereby avoiding the then-crowded Democratic primary. Smith previously served as lieutenant governor under Gov. David Patterson. He was replaced in 2015 by then-Deputy Borough President Leroy Comrie.

–Trone Dowd