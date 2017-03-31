Son Of SEQ Slain In Race-Based Attack

Timothy Caughman (l.) poses for a photo with former councilman Archie Spigner. Photo via Twitter

BY TRONE DOWD

The brutal and racially-motivated murder of 66-year-old Timothy Caughman last Monday shook New York City and the nation to its core and local officials are calling for the alleged perpetrator to face the full extent of the law.

Caughman, a retired social service worker born and raised in Queens’ Jamaica community, was in Hell’s Kitchen at the time of the attack. He was collecting cans and bottles along 42nd Street, something he frequently did in his free time to make extra money on the side, when 28-year-old, self-proclaimed white supremacist James Harris Jackson allegedly approached him with an 18-inch sword. Jackson allegedly proceeded to stab Caughman to death and then fled the scene, police said.

Caughman stumbled to a nearby police station and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he soon died from his injuries.

Jackson, a Maryland native, turned himself in to law enforcement officials at One Police Plaza, and allegedly confessed to the racially motivated killing. Jackson is alleged to have said that he traveled to New York City from Baltimore with the intention of targeting black men. He allegedly told police that his actions were meant to keep white women from dating black men.

Elected officials were shocked by the murder that took place in broad daylight.

“More than an unspeakable human tragedy, this is an assault on what makes this the greatest city in the world: our inclusiveness and our diversity,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a public statement. “The NYPD has put the alleged perpetrator behind bars where he belongs. Now it’s our collective responsibility to speak clearly and forcefully in the face of intolerance and violence —here or across the country. We are a safe city because we are inclusive. We are a nation of unrivaled strength because we are diverse. No act of violence can undermine who we are.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also released a statement on the attack.

“Not only must we repudiate this attack, but we must continue to deny that the ideas behind this cowardly crime have any place in a democratic society,” Cuomo said. “My deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Caughman’s loved ones.”

In Southeast Queens, where Caughman was born and raised, Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) called the murder “senseless.”

“The senseless murder of Timothy Caughman is a tragedy that undermines what has made our city great—our inclusiveness and acceptance of different races, faiths, and nationalities,” Miller told the Press of Southeast Queens. “These violent actions stem from historic disenfranchisement, rhetoric and discriminatory policies that have been ingrained in parts of our society. That is why we have to speak out to ensure our civil rights are upheld and control the dialogue of the conversations we must continue to have. People who espouse hate and commit murder have no place in our city and James Harris Jackson should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

On Monday, Jackson was indicted on charges of first and second degree murder as an act of terrorism, murder in the second degree as a hate crime and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Brown.

Caughman was remembered as a patriotic and kind hearted man who had a passion for Hollywood movie stars. On his Twitter profile, he called himself an autograph collector, posting numerous photos with the likes of Wyclef Jean, Oprah Winfrey, Russell Simmons, Swizz Beatz and Beyoncé. He was a fan of film and Broadway plays, engaging with followers and stars alike regarding the performances he’d recently seen. Caughman had a particular fondness for Queens-born actress Shari Headley, famous for her role opposite Eddie Murphy in 1988’s “Coming To America.”

“My heart is heavy typing this,” Headley tweeted upon hearing the news of his murder.

“Timothy Caughman was a fan of mine since 1991. He only spread love. His murder was senseless.”

Growing up in the South Jamaica Houses, Caughman was the son of healthcare aide Tula Caughman and Pastor William Caughman, of the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Jamaica. In his young adult years, Caughman worked tirelessly to help fellow New Yorkers. He became a social worker after attending college in both Brooklyn and Staten Island and earning his associate’s degree. He was the head of a local chapter of the Neighborhood Youth Corps, a national anti-poverty program started by President Lyndon B. Johnson. One of his cousins told The New York Times that Caughman helped as many as 3,000 kids get off the streets and find jobs.

Outside of his regular work, Caughman held a number of side gigs, including work as a concert promoter. At one point, he booked Earth, Wind and Fire before the group rose to stardom. Caughman had been given the nickname “Hard Rock” for his fighting skills, both inside the boxing ring and out. In later years, he had settled down in a small, one-bedroom apartment in Midtown Manhattan. He was known to frequent local diners.

Caughman mostly kept to himself, but was the polar opposite on social media. He often tweeted about his passion for politics, posted health articles for children and adults alike and commented on President Barack Obama’s presidency and his favorite music. A frequent reader, he would often tweet what he was reading at the moment as well as book recommendations.

One photo, which has since made the rounds in the local news, showed him standing on line waiting to vote on Election Day.

“Standing on line to vote,” Caughman tweeted. “I love America.”

While there were concerns from several residents in the Southeast Queens community over whether or not Caughman would receive a proper burial, the Press of Southeast Queens was told on Wednesday afternoon that his family has claimed the body and plans to hold a private service for friends and loved ones to attend.

In one tweet, Caughman is seen standing with former Southeast Queens Councilman Archie Spigner. Elected in 1974, Spigner was the first black member of the legislative body and is frequently referred to as the “Dean of Southeast Queens.”

“Me and Councilman Archie Spigner from Jamaica Queens,” he wrote. “Our home boy! Go Queens for Obama!”

Spigner said that the news of Caughman’s death weighed heavy on his heart.

“It’s a tragedy that Timothy Caughman, a son of Southeast Queens, was assassinated in such a horrific manner,” Spigner said. “It’s sad that he was the victim of such a terrible act of racist terrorism. He was a good man, neighbor and friend.”