BY TRONE DOWD

South Jamaica Houses II is no longer dealing with dilapidated sidewalks that hindered the disabled and elderly from navigating their streets thanks to recent repairs.

The announcement was made last Friday in the brisk freezing temperatures in front of the housing complex. The repairs were conducted by the Department of Transportation (DOT). It is a part of a directed effort to fix up decaying properties throughout the city. Both the Department of Design and Construction (DDC) and the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) have been partners with the DOT in this effort.

The 13-acre, 60-year-old property houses 2,380 people.

“With several houses of worship in the area, schools and local businesses, it’s easy to see why these infrastructure improvements are so important to the community,” said DOT Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia.

Repairs on the street began last month. According to Garcia, the project took more than 12,882 square feet of new concrete, features 523 feet of new curb and puts three new pedestrian ramps on the surrounding block for residents and passersby with mobility challenges and strollers. The DOT says that the improvements will “help make the sidewalk safer.”

Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica), Assemblymember Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) and state Senators. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) all played a part in the funding of the project. In fact, the four Southeast Queens officials not only lobbied for the sidewalk reconstruction in Jamaica, but pushed the city to invest more improving the quality of life for New York City residents. The city, who originally invested $20 million to sidewalk repairs is now investing $46 million. The pols also managed to get the DOT to triple its annual commitment to sidewalks repairs outside of NYCHA properties for a total of $3 million.

Wills said that he was thankful that the fixes were made right before the start of winter weather.

“DOT, DDC and NYCHA’s critical investmen ts in improving the sidewalk infrastructure in South Jamaica Houses is paving the way for long-term sustainability,” Wills said. “The elimination of trip hazards and improved access for wheelchairs and strollers will go a long way in not only enhancing safety but improve upon the community’s aesthetics.”

Comrie thanked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for his part in approving the call for increased funding.

“South Jamaica is a diamond in the rough that we need to continue to polish and make sure that the people are treated with respect and give the people a decent quality of life,” he said.

This year alone, the City repaired a total of 13 NYCHA properties in Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx.