To allow for an extensive renovation and upgrades, the South Jamaica branch of the Queens Library will close for several months.

The South Jamaica Community Library, located at 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., is slated to close from April 5 through the end of August to allow for a $900,000 roof replacement project.

To accommodate the community during that time, mobile library service will be provided on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on April 9.

The Queens Library encourages residents from South Jamaica to visit Jamaica’s Central Library, Baisley Park Community Library, Jamaica Community Library and St. Albans Community Library for full service during the time of the South Jamaica’s branch’s closure.

The Queens Library’s Glendale branch, located at 78-60 73rd Place, is also expected to undergo major upgrades.

Beginning on April 14, the Glendale Community Library will undergo a $14 million renovation that will restore the building’s interior space, install an elevator, add an accessible entrance to the building and a book drop, install a new adult room and teen reading room, modifying the vestibule, reconstruct the front stairs and restore the rear garden.

–Ariel Hernandez