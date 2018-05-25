Police said that they are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy in South Ozone Park while wearing clown masks on Tuesday.

The robbery took place around 5:30 a.m. at the store, located at Rockaway Boulevard and Lefferts Boulevard.

According to police, the two men entered the pharmacy and held an employee at gunpoint, demanding drugs.

The suspects left the store with two duffel bags of opioids, including morphine, Percocet, Adderall and Oxycodone.

Police said they believe that the thieves pulled previous heists at a CVS pharmacy in Queens Village and other pharmacies in Nassau County. The suspects drove away in a black BMX with tinted windows.

Police are searching for three suspects—the two thieves who robbed the pharmacy and their getaway driver.

–Brianna Knibbs