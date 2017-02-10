A devastating car crash in the Bronx last Wednesday injured one off-duty cop and took the life of another who lived in St. Albans.

Sergeant Randolph Price and Officer Bianca Bennett, both members of the 9th Precinct, were in a Dodge Durango in the Bronx late Wednesday night.

While driving along City Island Road and Park Drive, Price, who was driving, lost control of the car around 11:45 p.m.

Eyewitnesses say that the vehicle steered off the traffic circle, flipping several times before bursting into flames.

Two off-duty police officers–who happened to be at the scene of the crash after leaving the Rodman’s Neck training facility–rushed to the burning vehicle upon seeing the wreck. The officers attempted to save the passengers trapped in the car. While they were able to pull Price to safety, Bennett, who had just started her career in law enforcement after graduating from the academy last September, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Price was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in Morris Park and last reported to be in critical condition. He suffered burns to both of his legs. The two officers who helped pull Price from the fire were also treated at Jacobi for smoke inhalation.

Bianca Bennett was a St. Albans resident. She was set to be married to her childhood sweetheart in April and frequently expressed her pride in being a part of the New York City Police Department on social media.

According to previously published reports, her fiancé Michael Coleman and other members of Bennett’s family were seen outside the couple’s home embracing each other and grieving. The family chose not to speak to the media.

The Twitter account of the 9th Precinct posted a farewell in honor of her passing:

“With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Police Officer Bennett,” one tweet said. “Thank you, everyone, for the outpouring of support during this difficult time as we prepare to say goodbye to a true shining star.”

A two-minute video chronicling her short but productive career highlighted a number of moments, including her first day on the job, her work in conducting a toy drive in the 9th Precinct, working with local high school and middle school kids, and meeting members of the community with a smile on her face. In one of the clips featured in the video, Bennett is seen saluting her fellow officers who helped New Yorkers during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“To all the NYPD officers, past and present, who took any part in 9/11, I want to say thank you for your service,” the young cadet said. “I wear this uniform with hopes of getting my dark blues and making you guys proud. I salute you.”

Upon graduation, Bennett was recognized for excelling at the academy. She was a recipient of the gold braid for her work, received both a community service award and a communications award. She also received an honorable mention from NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.

Although the PRESS of Southeast Queens was unable to get a comment from the family, a spokesman from the office of Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) said that Miller has been in contact with the family.

“Bianca Bennett epitomized what it meant to be a public servant,” Miller said. “She was always eager to serve and protect, and was ready to assist in any way possible. Our community is better because of Officer Bennett’s selflessness. She was admired by everyone who was lucky enough to come into contact with her through her church, school or volunteer work. Since her tragic passing, so many of those close to her have shared stories about her warmth and kindness. My thoughts and prayers are with the Bennett family and the NYPD in this time of mourning.”

On Saturday, a candlelight vigil organized by members of the 103rd Precinct and local residents was held at Roy Wilkins Park.

Bennett’s funeral will be held at the Greater Allen Cathedral Church in Jamaica on Friday at 7 p.m.