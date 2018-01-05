BY TRONE DOWD

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered the 2018 State of the State address on Wednesday afternoon, detailing what he calls a “progressive agenda” for the state of New York moving forward.

In his eighth address as governor, Cuomo began by calling attention to the devastation in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. He mentioned that the state has tried to provide as much relief as it could over the last three months and hopes to continue that into the new year.

“Sixty percent of the island is still without power today,” Cuomo said. “We want the people of Puerto Rico to know that we will stand by them every step along this journey.”

In New York, the quality of life is on the upswing, the governor said.

“History books are going to show that our state has made unprecedented progress,” he said. “Our economy is stronger today. We are once again the nation’s beacon for social progress. Crime is down, we have a cleaner environment, we have a fairer criminal justice system, we have more high school graduates who are attending colleges, we have conserved more land than ever before, enacted a more progressive tax code, and have launched the most ambitious building program in the country.”

The governor also touted the state’s investment in economic development, healthcare and education. He said that the unemployment rate has gone from 8.4 percent to 4.7 percent, with 8.1 million private-sector jobs on the market.

“It is the highest amount of private- sector jobs that has ever existed in the state of New York, period,” he said.

Turning his attention to sexual misconduct and racism in the workplace, Cuomo proposed a no-tolerance approach, particularly in government.

“Society has rightly expressed its outrage. It is up to us to turn revulsion into reform,” he said. “New York needs to lead the way once again and we will.”

Cuomo proposed outlawing a politician’s ability to use taxpayer funds for secret nondisclosure agreements related to sexual misconduct and other forms of discrimination. He also said that any businesses working with the state should be forced to reveal these adjudications from the past.

In addition to these initiatives, Cuomo wants a government-wide, independent and anonymous whistleblower process “so victims are free to communicate complaints without fear of retaliation.”

Cuomo said that he wants legislators to revisit certain aspects of the state’s justice system to help less-affluent defendants.

The sweeping proposals include changes to the bail system, reducing the amount of delays during a trial, evidence laws and post-jail penalties. In the past, jail reform advocates—such as Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest)—have argued that monetary bail discriminates against people who don’t have the means to pay their way out of jail.

They have also said that limiting the job market for people who have been to jail contributes to recidivism rates.

“Our justice system is biased against the poor,” he said. “Our court system is too slow.”

Cuomo cited the death of Kalief Browder at Rikers Island as an example of how the current system doesn’t work.

On homelessness, Cuomo said that he will incentivize local governments’ involvement in solving the issue.

“It has become part of our new normal, but it is abnormal,” he said. “Leaving a sick person to fend for themselves is not progressive, charitable or legal.”

Cuomo has proposed that the state check on local efforts on homelessness. Cities not working to solve the issue will be denied capital funds.

“We must do more, and we must do better,” he said. “Let’s end this nightmare once and for all and let’s do it this year.”