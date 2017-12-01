BY TRONE DOWD

The state Department of Environment Conservation (DEC) is seeking the public’s opinion on how a potentially contaminated plot of property in Hollis should be remedied.

The site, which is located at 202-16 Hillside Ave., was considered eligible for the New York Brownfield Cleanup Program, which was set up to mitigate sites with potentially harmful contaminant levels exceeding the threshold set up by the DEC. The program utilizes community feedback and oversight from the DEC and the state Department of Health (DOH) to clean up spaces around the city efficiently without harming the quality of life. The Brownfield Cleanup Program services properties that are eyed for redevelopment.

In Hollis, the investigation will be conducted by the property’s current owner, JAB Property Corporation, which will look into issues that can impact the local environment. This will include the collection of samples from the nearby soil, air, surface and groundwater as well as the installation of testing wells in the vicinity.

The property is currently home to the Clearview Cleaners, a one-story building with an unpaved parking area on its west side and paved parking lot in the front of the property. The site is approximately 9,838 square feet, with the building itself taking up just over a third of that space. According to state records, the site has housed a laundry service since 1961.

To keep residents in the loop regarding the property, the state is asking that Hollis residents provide feedback on how the final plan of will be executed. Additionally, more in-depth dissection of the work being completed at the site can be collected at the Queens Library Hollis Branch, located at 202-05 Hillside Ave., or at Community Board 12’s office, located at 90-28 161st St. in Jamaica.

Feedback can be sent to the DEC or DOH via email, letter or telephone.

Kerry Maloney

625 Broadway

Albany, NY 12233-7015

Tel: (518) 402-9629

Email: kerry.maloney@dec.ny.gov

Arunesh Ghosh

New York State Department of Health

Empire State Plaza Corning Tower

Albany, NY 12237

Tel: (518) 402-7860

Email: BEEI@health.ny.gov

The agencies also encourage residents to inform their neighbors on the process. Feedback will be collected until Dec. 27.