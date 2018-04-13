A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to 150 years in prison after he carried out repeated sexual assaults on his stepchildren in Far Rockaway, beginning in 2005, the Queens district attorney said.

Lorenzo “Ren” Arline, 43, of Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn, was found guilty of six counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape. Queens DA Richard A. Brown said that Arline had been sentenced to 150 years in prison for raping his two stepdaughters when they were 12 and 14 years old, respectively. Over the course of a decade, they gave birth to eight children by their stepfather.

According to Brown, the abuse began in 2005, when Arline lived in Far Rockaway with the two victims, who were 11 and 14 years old at the time. Arline would force the girls to sleep naked in bed with him. In March 2005, when Arline was 31, he forced himself on the 14-year-old girl and had sex with her. She was beaten and threatened with having a coat hanger shoved up her vagina.

During the same period, she was beaten and raped by the defendant after she had been out with friends without permission. Arline dragged her home by her feet with the concrete scraping her face, beat her and then violently raped her. In all, she gave birth to five children fathered by Arline.

Arline then began raping the younger sister when she was 12 years old. He would also threaten and beat her. She gave birth to three of his children. When the older sister turned 24 years old and Arline knocked out one of her teeth, she reported the abuse.

The older sister told an administrator at her child’s school about the years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather. The administrator then told the police.

“Today’s sentencing concludes an unbelievable case of sexual abuse at the hands of someone who should have been caring for and protecting these young girls,” Brown said. “Instead, this defendant used threats and actual assault to continually rape and control his stepdaughters. As a result of this defendant’s vile actions, he rightfully will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Hopefully, the victims in this case can find some solace in knowing their abuser will never hurt another child again.”

–Jon Cronin