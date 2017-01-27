Home / blue book / Still Beating: Hospitals & Health Centers

Still Beating: Hospitals & Health Centers

With the closure of many borough hospitals in recent years, the healthcare crisis in Queens remains at the top of the residents’ list of concerns.

However, there are still a number of valuable and highly-rated hospitals, health centers and clinics open to serve Queens residents. Whether you’re suffering from Alzheimer’s, AIDS or cancer, rest assured there’s treatment close to home.

The New York State Health Department publishes a comprehensive list of hospitals both by location and by services at its Web site: hospitals.nyheatlh.gov. For information about New York Hospital of Queens facilities, visit nyhq.org.

Elmhurst Hospital Center
79-01 Broadway
Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 334-4000
nyc.gov/elmhursthospital

Flushing Hospital Medical Center
4500 Parsons Boulevard & 45th Avenue
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-5000
flushinghospital.org

NORTH SHORE-LIJ Forest Hills Hospital
102-01 66th Rd.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 830-4000

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
8900 Van Wyck Expressway & 89th Avenue
Jamaica, NY 11418
(718) 206-6000
jamaicahospital.org

Long Island Jewish Medical Center
270-05 76th Ave.
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(718) 470-7000
northshorelij.com

Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens
25-10 30th Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11102
(718) 932-1000
mshq.org

New York Presbyterian Hospital
56-45 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718)-670-2000
nyhq.org

Parker Jewish Institute
271-11 76th Ave.
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 247-6500
www.parkerinstitute.org

Queens Hospital Center
82-68 164th St.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 883-2350
nyc.gov/html/hhc/qhc/html/home/home.shtml

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
327 Beach 19th St.
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
(718) 868-7320
ehs.org

CHILDRENS

St. Mary’s Hospital for Children
29-01 216 St.
Bayside, NY 11360
(718) 281-8500
stmaryskids.org

Cohen Children’s Medical Center
269-27 76th Ave.
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(718) 470-3000
northshorelij.com/ccmcny

NY PRESBYTERIAN QUEENS SPECIAL CENTERS

Ambulatory Care Centers
182-15 and 182-19 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-2903

The Julia and Ned Arnold Center for Radiation Oncology
56-45 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-1500

Comprehensive Breast Surgical Services
56-26 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-1185

The Cardiac Health Center
174-03 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-1695

Center for Dental and Oral Medicine
174-11 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-1060

The Center for Developmental Disabilities
59-16 174th St.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-2731

Center for Wound Healing
144-45 87th Ave.
Briarwood, NY 11435
(855) 480-4325

Family Health Center
136-56 39th Ave., Second floor
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 886-7014

HealthOutreach: Services for Older Adults and their Families
57-15A Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-1211

The Hollis Women’s Center
189-04 Hillside Ave.
Hollis, NY 11423
(718) 740-5545

Jackson Heights Family Health Center
73-15 Northern Blvd.
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(718) 424-2788

Neurology Department
59-16 174th St.
Flushing, NY 11365
(718) 670-1777

OB/GYN Ambulatory Care Center
163-03 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 888-9121

The Pediatric Asthma Center
59-16 174th St.
Flushing, NY 11365
73-15 Northern Boulevard
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(718) 670-1920

Queens Eye Center
174-15 Horace Harding
Expressway, NY 11355
(718) 661-8800

Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
144-45 87th Ave.
Briarwood, NY 11435
(718) 480-4000

Specialty Care Center
138-47 Horace Harding Expy. Second floor
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-2530

Theresa Lang Children’s Ambulatory Center
56-45 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-1800

Trude Weishaupt Memorial Satellite Dialysis Center
59-28 174th St.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-1276

OTHER HEALTH SERVICES

Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center
62-00 Beach Channel Dr., Arverne

1288 Central Ave.,  Far Rockaway

114-39/49 Stuphin Blvd., South Jamaica

118-11 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., South Jamaica

105-32 Rockaway Blvd., Ozone Park
(718) 945-7150, x1319

AIDS Center of Queens County
161-21 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, New York 11432
(718) 896-2500

1139 Foam Place, Far Rockaway, New York 11691
(718) 868-8645

62-07 Woodside Avenue, Woodside, New York 11377
(718) 472-9400

Harm Reduction, Seventh Fl.
89-31 161 Street, Jamaica, New York 11432
(718) 739-2525

American Cancer Society
Queens Region – Kew Gardens
80-02 Kew Gardens Rd., Suite 400
Kew Gardens, NY 11418
(718) 261-1092
cancer.org

Medex Health Care
111-29 Queens Blvd.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 275-8900
Medexwellness.com

The Floating Hospital Long Island City Community Health Center
41-43 Crescent St.
Long Island City, NY 11101

1029 41st Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 784-2240
thefloatinghospital.org

Plaza Del Sol Family Health Center
37-16 108th St.
Corona, NY 11368
(718) 651-4000

DENTAL CLINICS HHC

City Dental Care
89-35 164th St.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 658-4050

GERIATRIC

Selfhelp Clearview Senior Center Alzheimer’s Day Care Program
208-11 26th Ave.
Bayside NY 11360
(718) 224-7888

HEART

The Cardiac Health Center
174-03 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-1695

PSYCHIATRIC

Creedmoor Psychiatric Center
79-25 Winchester Blvd.
Queens Village, NY 11427
(718) 264-3600

TRANSITIONAL SERVICES FOR NEW YORK, INC. (TSINY) RESIDENTIAL & OUTPATIENT SERVICES
10-16 162nd St.,
Whitestone, NY 11357
(718) 746-6647

VETERANS

St. Albans VA Extended Care Center
179-00 Linden Blvd.
St. Albans, NY 11425
(718) 526-1000

