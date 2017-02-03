Stringer Hears SE Queens Needs At Town Hall

CB 9 member Richard David (right) asks New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer questions about inequality and housing. Photo by Trone Dowd



BY TRONE DOWD

Following weeks of hype, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer held a two-hour open mic town hall at the Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center in St. Albans, hoping to get a better idea of what the community’s needs are moving forward.

One question brought up by Glenn Greenidge, chair of the Community Board 12 Land Use Committee, concerned the use of minority owned businesses (MWBEs). Stringer attempted to reassure residents that he shares their sentiments in making them a prominent part of the growth the borough is seeing.

“Today, MWBE’s account for just 4.8 percent of city dollars,” Stringer said. “The city spends $15 billion a year on procurement, hiring law firms, accounting firms and food vendors, but we only spend of that money 4.8 percent on MWBE’s. We have got to change that because, at the end of the day, it’s not just a civil rights issue, but it’s a wealth creation issue.”

Stringer said that he would like to see a diversity officer in every city agency to facilitate this initiative and disbar contractors that refuse to work with MWBE’s.

Affordable housing, another hot topic in southeast Queens, was also discussed during the town hall. Stringer said much can be done to help middle class New Yorkers stay in the city.

“We know the skyline is changing, but the entrance fee to this city cannot be a $2 million condo,” he said to raucous applause. “We have got to build affordable housing that’s affordable in our communities.”

CB 9 member Richard David asked Stringer about the crumbling infrastructure of which he said “the city has completely washed its hands.”

“There are broken sidewalks, broken sewer pipes in front of homes,” David said. “All of those costs are often entirely on the shoulders of home-owners and we also have the highest foreclosure rate. How is your office going to help New Yorkers and small homeowners manage those kind of costs?”

Stringer said that while he thinks blaming the city for some of those issues is unfair, he agreed with David’s assessment of Southeast Queens not getting its fair share of help from the city. The comptroller acknowledged that Southeast Queens’ flooding issues are the perfect example of the city neglecting the region until the last minute.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an additional $162 million towards flood mitigation in areas such as Laurelton, Rosedale and Springfield Gardens, bringing the total 10-year investment to $1.2 billion. While Stringer commended the mayor on the effort, he did not feel that the entire problem was being addressed.

“If you think about the long term, to do the kind of repair of the basins needed to stop the flooding, that’s going to take $6.2 billion and that’s going to take decades,” he said. “What the city needs to do is not just manage the flooding today, but also come up with a transparent way for homeowners and people in the community to see improvements.”

The comptroller also mentioned that property tax relief is a discussion that needs to be had not only in Southeast Queens, but all around the city to get homeowners “the relief that they need, so they don’t get into a situation where their homes get foreclosed and predators come targeting senior citizens and retirees.” Stringer said that his office is actively working to identify those who prey on homeowners for profit.