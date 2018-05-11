BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A suspect wanted in connection with a brutal April 30 sexual assault on a 52-year-old mother in Kew Gardens Hills was arrested in South Carolina on Tuesday, police said.

Ronald Williams, 21, was discovered at a motel in South Carolina and taken into police custody following a week-long search.

“Thank you to all the members of the community and the city of New York [who] contributed valuable information, which helped us track down Ronald Williams in a motel in South Carolina today,” the 107th Precinct tweeted.

On April 30 at approximately 8:33 a.m., the woman was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard just minutes after she had dropped her son off at a nearby school.

The woman was found unconscious with her pants pulled down. The victim had trauma to her face and body, police said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said that the woman’s face was beaten so badly that she was nearly unrecognizable.

Williams could face charges for sexual assault and violating probation, police said.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.