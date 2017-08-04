Taxi Injures Two On Jamaica Ave

Two people were injured in a hit and run incident on Jamaica Ave. Tuesday night. Photo by Trone Dowd.

A reckless driver along one of Southeast Queens’ busiest corridors injured two in Jamaica on Tuesday night, just blocks away from the 103rd Precinct’s National Night Out event.

Police are in search of a white Crown Victoria that injured both a 56-year-old woman and 59-year-old man on Jamaica Avenue before fleeing the scene. The PRESS of Southeast Queens was on the scene at the time of the accident.

According to the female victim, she was exiting a cab near 159-02 Jamaica Ave. when her foot was caught on an object in the vehicle. As she fell to the ground, the driver of the white Crown Victoria in question attempted to make his way around the cab in front of him. When trying to do so, he clipped the victim’s knee before being stopped by pedestrians who attempted to come to the woman’s aid.

“Yo, what are you doing? Stop!” the second victim yelled. As people rushed to help the injured woman, several people, including the 59-year-old man, attempted to stay with the driver until police arrived.

After approximately 30 seconds, the driver pulled off at the green light. Although most of the pedestrians standing near the vehicle were able to back off in time, the 59-year old was still holding on to the car and was dragged by the vehicle for a few feet before his body slammed against the pavement. The victim lied motionless until an ambulance arrived.

While witnesses on the scene were unable to get a license plate number, police told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that they will refer to surveillance footage caught along Jamaica Avenue. As of press time, they have yet to make an arrest. The investigation is still ongoing.

-Trone Dowd