Police said that they have arrested a teenager in an alleged sexual assault on a 4-year-old girl in Rosedale on Sunday.

The alleged assault took place at a private residence on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Rosedale, police said. During an investigation, police said that they were able to determine that the suspect allegedly used a ladder to access the bedroom window of the minor.

Following a community notice sent out by 105th Precinct Inspector Jeffrey Schiff, police were able to make an arrest two days after the incident.

“Due to the diligent efforts of our Special Victims Unit, Crime Scene Unit and 105th Precinct personnel, a [15-year-old male] neighbor was arrested for the crime,” Schiff said.

The arrest was made 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to Schiff, the teen had also been connected to an alleged attempted rape in the neighboring 107th Precinct on the same night.

“He was charged with a second attempted rape within the confines of the 107th, not far from not from the Rosedale location,” Schiff said. “He went to one of the massage parlors in the area and tried to rape one of the therapists.”

The suspect had previously been arrested on robbery and criminal trespassing charges in the 105th Precinct.

“This arrest was accomplished by lifting fingerprints from the ladder, video of the perp and identification of him by the neighborhood,” Schiff continued.

It was determined that the perpetrator attends school. The teen has been charged with rape and burglary. The investigation remains ongoing.

–Trone Dowd