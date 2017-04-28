The Crossing Breaks Ground In Jamaica

BY TRONE DOWD

The Crossing, a 26-story mixed-use apartment building set for Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue, broke ground on Tuesday morning, officially kicking off construction on the long-awaited project.

The $407 million project marks the largest investment in Downtown Jamaica in decades. The Crossing will feature two buildings for a total of 669 units. It will also include 45,000 square feet of community and retail space as well as a 187-car garage for residents and shoppers alike. The Crossing will also feature several green initiatives, including water saving plumbing, an energy efficient boiler and landscaped roofs.

Developed by BRP Companies, the property is just one of many projects that align with Borough President Melinda Katz’s “Jamaica Now” plan. Announced in 2015, Jamaica Now focuses on revitalizing the neighborhood’s downtown area with housing, economic growth and opportunity for tourism. The lot was purchased from the Greater Jamaica Development corporation in 2014.

Meredith Marshall, the co-founder of BRP companies, said that the project is good for the community of Southeast Queens.

“Jamaica is a very diverse neighborhood economically and ethnically,” Marshall said. “It has everything that a developer would want— great purchasing power, retail opportunity. We have transit, the LIRR, the MTA. It has it all.”

Marshall said that the project was originally meant to be finalized a year ago, but was held off in order to accommodate the needs of the neighborhood.

Elected officials representing the neighborhood said that they were glad to see the project finally take off, especially with many of the requested accommodations taken into account.

Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) said that the time Marshall and BRP took to make sure that the community was satisfied with The Crossing is exactly the kind of investment of which he wants to see more.

“It is a renaissance for Jamaica,” Miller said. “It is something that we have looked forward to for a very long time.”

Miller praised the leadership of Community Board 12 for their part in ensuring that the current residents were not forgotten in the process.

“This is a project that demonstrates that you can do work and develop, while valuing the needs of a community,” he said. “With all of the conversations that we’ve had and the feedback that has been accounted for from the community boards, we got it right.”

Community Board 12 Chairwoman Adrienne Adams said that The Crossing should provide “substantial employment opportunities,” opening the door to “further enhancement of the downtown area.”

“As a resident of Jamaica for more than two decades, I am hopeful of the unprecedented economic development underway in Southeast Queens,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) said that bringing housing on this level to Southeast Queens fulfills the goals that he and his predecessor, Rev. Floyd Flake, had for his district.

“We’ve had opportunities come, some realized and some not,” Meeks said. “This is the rock that will kick off the growth of development up and down Jamaica Avenue, Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue.”

The Crossing is expected to bring 4,000 new construction jobs to the area and is set to reach completion in mid 2019.

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123 tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly