THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THEATER

5-49 49th Ave., Long Island City

(718) 482-7069

chocolatefactorytheater.org

The Chocolate Factory was founded with an emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration and new technology. The theater practices storytelling across a range of media, from movement to music to video. In choosing its more than 100 visiting artists each year, the Chocolate Factory similarly focuses on work that spans genres and employs innovative methodology.

VARIATIONS THEATRE GROUP

21-28 45th Rd., Long Island City

(646) 580-6003

variationstheatregroup.com

Established in 2012, the Variations Theatre Group brings new and independent work to western Queens in an intimate setting. The black-box venue is dedicated to providing space for artists to hone their craft, with a special emphasis on multidisciplinary work. The performance space can be adjusted to accommodate a variety of productions and seats an audience of 50 to 75.

FLUSHING TOWN HALL

137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing

(718) 463-7700, Ext. 222

flushingtownhall.org

While Flushing Town Hall, built in 1892, has gone through many transformations during its century-plus lifetime, it now serves as a thriving center for the visual and performing arts. Run by the Flushing Council on Culture and the Arts, the facilities include a 308-seat concert hall/theater, a gallery, a classroom, offices, a garden that accommodates up to 250 people for outdoor events and a gift shop.

JAMAICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

153-10 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

(718) 658-7400

jcal.org

The once vacant and forgotten First Reformed Dutch Church of Jamaica has been transformed into the Jamaica Performing Arts Center. Falling under the umbrella of the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, this space offers showcases for local, regional and national artists and performers. Everything from live music to dance, theater and puppetry takes place at JPAC, with shows geared towards adults and children.

QUEENS THEATRE

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

14 United Nations Ave. South

(718) 760-0064

queenstheatre.org

The Queens Theatre’s history begins with the 1964 World’s Fair, where it was Theaterama, a structure designed alongside the Astro-View towers and the Tent of Tomorrow to comprise the New York State Pavilion. Today, it is one of the city’s premier stages, bringing economically and geographically accessible productions and artists – emerging and established, local and national – to the borough’s residents.

QUEENSBOROUGH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Queensborough Community College

222-05 56th Ave., Bayside

(718) 631-6311

qcc.cuny.edu/qpac

The Queensborough Performing Arts Center aims to make high-quality, world-class entertainment accessible to the borough. QPAC also aims to reflect Queens’ great diversity with a wide range of multicultural shows. During its nearly five-decade history, the center has produced more than 1,200 performances and served nearly one million audience members.

THE SECRET THEATRE

44-02 23rd St., Long Island City

(718) 392-0722

secrettheatre.com

The Secret Theatre is a custom-built venue and rehearsal facility in the heart of Long Island City’s artists’ quarter. Everything from theater to dance, film festivals and opera has taken place at the Secret’s two stages. Resident company the Queens Players and visiting theater companies perform here and space rentals are available; talk to the Secret about your project to get help realizing your creative vision.

THALIA SPANISH THEATRE

41-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

(718) 729-3880

thaliatheatre.org

The Thalia Hispanic Theatre is a bilingual theater serving one of the most diverse communities in the nation, dedicated to bringing a canon of literature by the finest Spanish and Latin American authors to life. With nearly 40 years and 200 productions under its belt, the Thalia has grown from a community-based theater to a world-class cultural institution, collaborating with guests from across the globe. The Thalia is a member of the Coalition of Theatres of Color and the Alianza de Teatros Latinos NY.