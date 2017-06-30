Theaters, Arts Centers Flourish in Southeast Queens

BY JON CRONIN

Southeast Queens theaters are attracting quality entertainment, while also serving the needs of the community, theater directors said.

Carl Clay, director of the Black Spectrum Theater in Jamaica, said that actors and writers on hiatus from Manhattan productions come to his theater to perform.

“We are the training ground for actors who hold a lot of promise and go on to do theater on Broadway and movies,” he said.

But theaters in Southeast Queens aren’t only home to nascent stars—they stage the stories that reflect the community. The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, Spectrum Theater and York College Theater all give back to the neighborhoods that keep them afloat.

Kwame Clarke, director of the York College Theater on Guy Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, said that the college’s theater is growing as the development of Jamaica surges forward.

“It’s something that will extend our radius,” he said. “There are new businesses and hotels. We want to be able to attract that night life and traffic into the theater.”

Clarke noted that in the 15 years he’s been at the theater, he has seen a growth in “the type of shows and the quality of production.”

“We’ve had more successful series. There’s a lot more people coming to productions [and] more inquiries,” he added.

“[We’re now] more in touch with what the Jamaica community wants. It’s a diverse community and we’re trying to reach them all.”

Clarke added that the theater has placed more emphasis on providing children’s programming in the past year and a half. It has also offered acting workshops for children and produced four different shows with local public schools.

Clay noted that Spectrum’s summer theater camp is in its 25th year of operation and going strong. When it debuted, it was one of the first camps in the area that wasn’t limited to lunches and basketballs.

The camp offers catered lunches and help with reading and math skills. Its six-week intensive theater training program culminates with its participants putting on a production of a Broadway show. This year’s performance will be “Sarafina,” a musical about riots in South Africa protesting apartheid.

Clay said that Spectrum also holds a huge Christmas production.

Roseann Evans, director of development for the Jamaica Center for the Arts and Learning, noted that JCAL, which provides performance art classes, was created in 1972 as part of an effort to revitalize Jamaica. JCAL has earned a reputation for “inspiring youth to take an interest in the arts, showcasing the talents of up and coming local artists and performers and creating dynamic multicultural programs and workshops that have been embraced by the community,” Evans said.

She added that center—which also provides residencies for artists and composers and accepts curatorial proposals for its Miller Gallery—“plays a pivotal role in the community to help promote the work of its ethnically diverse residents.”