Third Annual Katz Concert Series Kicks Off On July 9

Dr. K’s Motown Revue will perform in Springfield Park in Springfield Gardens on July 16. Photo courtesy of Dr. K’s website

BY JON CRONIN

The Queens borough president’s free concert series in local parks is slated to begin its summer 2017 roster this Sunday.

“Summers are all about free concerts in the parks,” said Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. “We’re delighted to continue the partnership and bring this concert series back for the families of Queens.”

The series begins in Rockaway Beach and runs through mid-August at parks in College Point, Springfield Gardens, Far Rockaway, Bayside, Middle Village, Ozone Park and the campus of St. John’s University in Jamaica.

The concerts all offer free admission and are held rain or shine. Each one lasts approximately 90 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the outdoor events.

“Bringing live music into the community is a source of great personal satisfaction to me,” said Jeffrrey Rosenstock, executive director of the Kupferberg Center at Queens College. “But being able to partner with Melinda Katz on her summer long Katz Concert Series is even more meaningful. We share the same goal of giving the residents of the diverse neighborhoods in our borough a rich and varied series of performances right in their own backyard.”

Alive N’ Kickin’, a cover band from the 1960s and 1970s will perform on July 9 at 6 p.m. at Beach 94th Street and Shore Front Parkway in the Rockaways and on July 30 at Fort Totten, located at Totten Avenue at the Cross Island Parkway in Bayside.

Led by co-founder and lead singer Pepe Cardona, Alive N’ Kickin’ has been a mainstay of the local music scene for decades. Their number one hit single—”Tighter, Tighter”—was written and produced by Tommy James, of Tommy James and the Shondells. “Tighter, Tighter” sold over a million copies and earned Alive N’ Kickin’ a gold record.

Beatles tribute band Yesterday and Today will perform on July 10 at 6 p.m. in MacNeil Park on Poppenhusen Avenue and 119th Street in College Point and on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. in Juniper Park on Juniper Valley Park Boulevard and 76th Street in Middle Village.

Yesterday and Today is an established, professional, fun and entertaining Beatles cover band with a large and loyal following. With its superb harmonies and expert musicianship, Yesterday and Today is able to recreate the Fab Four’s most beloved hits.

Dr. K’s Motown Revue will play on July 16 at 6 p.m. in Springfield Park on Springfield Boulevard between 146th and 147th Avenues in Springfield Gardens and on July 23 at O’Donohue Park, Seagirt Boulevard and Beach 17th Street in Far Rockaway.

This band takes listeners on a realistic journey through the Motown sound and transports listeners back to another era.

The Queens Symphony Orchestra will perform on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at St John’s University (Great Lawn), located at 8000 Utopia Parkway in Jamaica.

The group is the borough’s only professional orchestra and the oldest and largest professional arts organization in Queens. Founded in 1953 by Katz’s father, David Katz, QSO is comprised of professional, Local 802 union musicians who also perform on Broadway and with the New York City Ballet and other freelance regional orchestras.

Lady and the Vamps will perform on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Tudor Park, located at 133rd Avenue between 81st and 82nd Streets in Ozone Park.

The band covers a variety of genres, from jazz standards such as “Cheek to Cheek” to chart topping hits such as “All About That Bass.” The band has a unique sound and its members pride themselves on their technical abilities, improvisational skills and musical versatility.