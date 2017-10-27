BY TRONE DOWD

The trial has begun for the man accused in the 2015 murder of Southeast Queens police officer Detective Brian Moore, the Queens district attorney said.

The high-profile trial began last Friday at Queens County Criminal Court. The defendant, 37-year-old Demetrius Blackwell, is accused of shooting and killing Moore and injuring Officer Erick Jansen in Queens Village on May 2, 2015. Moore, who was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade in 2015, and Jansen were assigned to the 105th Precinct’s Anti-Crime Unit at the time of the shooting.

According to the charges, the 25-year-old officer and his partner Jansen saw Blackwell acting suspiciously and frequently adjusting his waistband on 104th Road. When the two officers pulled up alongside the defendant to question him, Blackwell allegedly drew a firearm and fired a number of shots at the police car. Moore was struck twice in the head. He succumbed to his injuries two days later. Moore was laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Blackwell had previously been convicted of murder in 2000 and served five years in prison for the offense.

In the 2015 shooting, Blackwell has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted murder, Queens DA Richard Brown said. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Gregory Lasak will preside over the trial.