Three people who were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting on the Van Wyck Expressway showed up at the 69th Precinct in Canarsie, Brooklyn to ask for help, police said.

The trio came into the station house at 5:19 a.m. All three of them had gunshot wounds. Police called Emergency Medical Services and the three—two of whose names have not been released—were taken to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn for treatment. Sherwood Beverly, 51, of Brownsville, was shot in head and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 50-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder and a 50-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his neck. Both of them are listed in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting took place on the Van Wyck Expressway Service Road near North Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park. Police have not released an explanation as to why the trio drove for approximately 20 minutes from the scene in Queens to a precinct in Brooklyn.

–Jon Cronin