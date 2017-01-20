BY TRONE DOWD

President Donald Trump’s transition into the White House has been anything but smooth. While he’s managed to keep a mostly cordial relationship with an optimistic President Barack Obama since his surprising and controversial election win, Trump has given the American people several reasons to distrust his judgment.

From his unorthodox choices for several key positions of the country’s numerous federal agencies and alleged ties to the Russian government to his vendetta with the media and refusal to completely disconnect himself from his lucrative business empire, Trump enters the White House with an historically low approval rating from the American people, according to polls by the Washington Post and CNN.

But up until recently, his many blunders since being elected haven’t directly disparaged communities of color.

Ironically enough, that all went out the window the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) told NBC’s Chuck Todd last week that he would be one of more than 60 Democrats not attending the president’s inauguration on Friday.

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis said on Friday’s episode of “Meet the Press.” “I think the Russians participated in having this man get elected, and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. I don’t plan to attend the inauguration. I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others that helped him get elected. That’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not the open, democratic process.”

As with “Saturday Night Live” and Meryl Streep before, Trump had a less than flattering response to the congressman’s thoughts within hours.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Some Republicans have come out in agreement with Trump’s remarks.

“It was Abraham Lincoln that freed the slaves,” Maine governor Paul LaPage said on a local radio station. “It was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant that fought against Jim Crow laws. A simple ‘thank you’ would suffice.”

Iowa congressman Steve King told CNN that he has “long contemplated” telling off Lewis by thanking him for his contributions during the civil rights era but questioning his effectiveness as an elected official.

“I would appreciate it if you would contribute something since then,” he said. “It’s been a half a century.’”

Despite Republican supporters however, many came out to condemn the remarks, some right here in Southeast Queens. At Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica), Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) all considered Trump’s attack on Lewis baseless and unwarranted.

In the past, Trump has attempted to bridge the gap between the Black community and his administration. While alienating Muslim and Latino communities on the campaign trail, both of which overlap with the Black community significantly, his recent transgressions certainly escalate things. His remarks show a problematic disconnect between his promises to uphold and recognize progress in America and his actions.

As the new leader of the United States, Trump must do a better job not only relating to Black Americans, but choosing how he references their many struggles. In his victory speech two months ago, Trump promised to be an American leader “for all people.” Starting out his presidency by attacking one of the most prominent and honorable heroes in the Black community is probably not the best way to exemplify those words. Being backed up by Republican colleagues imploring that someone of Lewis’ stature should be thanking White Republicans for his freedom, virtually ignoring the 150 years of struggle and bloodshed that followed the great emancipation, probably isn’t doing him any favors either.

Moving forward, communities of color can only hope that this past weekend is not a sign of things to come.

