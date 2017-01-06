Photo courtesy of Sikh Officers Association Facebook

Sikh officers in turbans and a police hat alike pose with Police Commissioner James O’Neill after his announcement that turbans would be allowed on the job.

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

After 555 NYPD recruits graduated from the police academy last week at Madison Square Garden, Police Commissioner James O’Neill announced a major policy change that could make the next graduation ceremony significantly more diverse.

As of the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Sikh NYPD officers will now be allowed to wear turbans and grow their facial hair up to a half-inch long while on the job, according to the NYPD.

The turban and unshorn facial hair are important parts of Sikh religious beliefs, and under prior law, Sikhs were only allowed to wear a smaller version of the turban, called a patka, and wear facial hair up to a millimeter in length. Officers may now wear the full turban and wear their longer beards after getting a religious exemption signed by top officers. The head coverings must be navy blue and all hair must be able to be tied up inside the head covering.

O’Neill estimated that there were 160 people from the Sikh community currently serving as NYPD officers. With the new policy, he said, he hopes more will feel welcome and join.

“We want to make the NYPD as diverse as possible, and I think this is going to go a long way to help us with that,” said O’Neill at the announcement. “It is a major change in our uniform policy, so we had to go about it carefully. And now I have the opportunity to make the change, and I thought it was about time that we did that.”

The move was met with broad praise from multiple groups, with many publicly declaring their support via social media.

“The Sikh Coalition has been working for over a decade to change the NYPD’s policy that discriminated against Sikhs,” said the community-based organization, the Sikh Coalition, on Facebook. “With this decision, the nation’s largest police department will send the message that no law enforcement agency can or should discriminate against Sikhs. We look forward to reviewing the written policy (which has not been shared yet) before determining whether this is a complete fix, yet we’re optimistic about what this announcement represents in the way of progress.”

Harsimran Kaur, the legal director for the Sikh Coalition, explained what the group meant by “complete fix.”

“He [O’Neill] discussed the half-inch beard rule,” she told the Queens Tribune. “It was unclear from the statement if the NYPD was saying that beards would be allowed up to half an inch or whether unshorn beards would be allowed and then folks would be allowed to sort of groom them, tie them up, in a way that they would not extend more than half an inch from the face.”

Kaur explained that the policy would be overlooking the importance of unshorn hair in Sikh religious beliefs if it required beards to be trimmed below half an inch.

She added that they still had not seen the complete policy, but that they were optimistic; they were aware of two cases where Sikh officers in the police academy right now were granted this type of beard accommodation, where they were allowed to keep their beards but groom them to be within the half-inch limit.

The NYPD told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that any requests for religious accommodation will be decided on a case-by-case basis by the NYPD deputy commissioner of equal employment opportunity.

The Sikh Officers Association, an organization that represents Sikhs who work in law enforcement, also played a role in working with the NYPD to make the change happen.

“Today is a proud moment of Sikhs around the world,” the group said in a Facebook update. “Sikh Officers Association and the Sikh Community would like to thank New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill for allowing Sikhs to wear the turban. We encourage the Sikh community to sign up for the upcoming NYPD Police Officer Exam.”

Gurvinder Singh, president of the Sikh Officers Association, told the Queens Tribune that he was already seeing results.

“A lot of people reached out to us. They want to know the process,” said Singh. “There’s a lot of excitement.”

In Queens, Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) has a history of advocating for religious accommodations in the workplace, sponsoring the “Religious Garb” bill in New York State which prohibits discrimination in the workplace against religious attire. Weprin’s district also has a thriving Sikh population. He released a statement following the announcement.

“I was elated to hear today’s NYPD announcement authorizing Sikh officers the option to wear turbans and beards,” Weprin said. “I believe no one should have to choose between their religion and profession, and all Americans of all faiths should be allowed to freely exercise and display their religious choice at their place of employment. I applaud Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill for championing the cause of religious liberty with this historic step, and congratulate the Sikh Officers Association and the Sikh community for achieving this milestone, which makes it easier for people of the Sikh faith to serve in our country’s largest police force, the NYPD.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley (D-Queens/Bronx) sent a letter advocating for this change back in 2014. He has also advocated for the Sikh American community in Congress, including an effort to convince the FBI to collect data on hate crimes committed against Sikh Americans.

“This is good news,” Crowley said in a statement. “Allowing observant Sikhs to serve in the NYPD is not only the right thing to do; it will foster stronger relationships in our communities and strengthen the security of our city. At a time when Sikhs have been targeted for hate crimes, including in New York, it also sends a powerful signal that Sikhs are part of this great city and every bit as accepted as anyone else.”

