BY JAMES FARRELL

Sikh NYPD officers will now be allowed to wear turbans and grow their facial hair up to a half inch long while on the job, according to the NYPD.

The turban and facial hair are important parts of Sikh religious beliefs, and under prior law, Sikhs were only allowed to wear a smaller version of the turban, called a patka, and wear facial hair up to a millimeter in length. Officers may now wear the full turban and have longer hair after getting a religious exemption signed by top officers.

The announcement came on Wednesday and was delivered by NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill during a press conference at Madison Square Garden.

“We want to make the NYPD as diverse as possible, and I think this is going to go a long way to help us with that,” said O’Neill according to CNN. “It’s a major change in our uniform policy, so we had to go about it carefully. And now I have the opportunity to make the change, and I thought it was about time that we did that.”

Several Sikh advocacy organizations praised the move on social media.

“The Sikh Coalition has been working for over a decade to change the NYPD’s policy that discriminated against Sikhs,” said the community-based organization, the Sikh Coalition on Facebook. “With this decision, the nation’s largest police department will send the message that no law enforcement agency can or should discriminate against Sikhs. We look forward to reviewing the written policy (which has not been shared yet) before determining whether this is a complete fix, yet we’re optimistic about what this announcement represents in the way of progress.”

The Sikh Officers Association, an organization that represents Sikhs who work in law enforcement, played a role in working with the NYPD to make the change happen.

“Today is a proud moment of Sikhs around the world,” the group said in a Facebook update. “Sikh Officers Association and the Sikh Community would like to thank New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill for allowing Sikhs to wear the turban. We encourage the Sikh Community to sign up for the upcoming NYPD Police Officer Exam.”

Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) has a history of advocating for religious accommodations in the workplace, sponsoring the “Religious Garb” bill in New York State that prohibits discrimination in the workplace against religious attire. Weprin released a statement following the announcement.

“I was elated to hear today’s NYPD announcement authorizing Sikh officers the option to wear Turbans and beards,” he said. “I believe no one should have to choose between their religion and profession; and all Americans of all faiths should be allowed to freely exercise and display their religious choice at their place of employment. I applaud Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill for championing the cause of religious liberty with this historic step.”

