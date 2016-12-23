BY TRONE DOWD

The massive 505-room hotel that MCR Development spent the better half of 2016 informing the community about officially broke ground last Thursday morning.

The former and long-deserted TWA Flight Center will be converted into a state-of-the-art hotel complete with eight restaurants, retail stores, three bars, a health club and fitness facility, a museum dedicated to the “Jet Age,” an observation deck and the largest event space in the borough. The hotel will carry a 1960s theme meant to replicate the thriving years of the now-defunct airline.

The project will cost $265 million in total, $65 million of which will go towards rehabilitating the flight center to desirable conditions for the development company’s plans. It is expected to bring at least 3,700 jobs to the area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who first unveiled the plans in July 2015, fully supports the construction of the site and thinks it is good for both the New York economy and the TWA site, which has been closed since 2001.

“The conversion of the TWA Flight Center into a new state-of-the-art hotel will preserve this iconic landmark while cementing JFK’s status as a crown jewel of aviation,” Cuomo said. “This groundbreaking builds on our efforts to modernize gateways across the state, and we will continue working to drive growth, support thriving regional economies and build 21st-century infrastructure of the caliber that New York deserves.”

In Southeast Queens, the hotel was a popular plan among leaders. Both Community boards 12 and 13 approved of the plan due to its employment potential for the community. MCR also made a promise to hire minority-owned businesses to fulfill construction and employment roles. In April, Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) pressed MCR to up the Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise’s (MWBE’s) requirement from 17 percent to 20 percent as well as to agree to monthly meetings with the community to update them on the outreach. MCR agreed to all of those conditions.

The PRESS of Southeast Queens reached out to Wills for comment on how that outreach was going, but was unable to get a response before going to press. However, Tyler Morse, CEO of MCR, said that MCR is “participating in 18 workforce development programs at a borough, city, state and federal level,” and were “going to ensure this project is inclusive.”

“We have ambitious MWBE participation goals, and we plan to exceed those goals,” he said.

Borough President Melinda Katz, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), state senators Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) all said that they were excited to see the project finally get under way and look forward to its completion.

“The iconic TWA Flight Center Hotel at JFK Airport is an invaluable investment in the borough of Queens, and will offer a unique experience for international visitors and New Yorkers alike,” Katz said in a statement release shortly after the groundbreaking. “The magic of the Jet Age will soon be relived in one of the world’s most famous mid-century historic icons, replete with guest rooms and 40,000 square feet of event and meeting space.”

Comrie said that he appreciated the efforts to keep southeast Queens residents engaged in the employment opportunities that this space will bring.

“JFK is a critical transit hub and an iconic gateway of Queens, and by revitalizing the iconic TWA Flight Center, we are strengthening our community’s role in New York City’s tourism market,” Comrie said. “This project will create a new MWBE standard, increase local employment, attract private investment and help strengthen our economy.”

The TWA Hotel is scheduled to open sometime in 2018.

