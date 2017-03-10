Two Detectives Indicted By Grand Jury

BY TRONE DOWD

Two Southeast Queens detectives were indicted on Tuesday for allegedly filing false paperwork to make a drug arrest in 2014.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said that Detectives Kevin Desormeau and Sasha Neve are currently awaiting arraignment for allegedly accusing Southeast Queens resident Roosevelt McCoy of a crime that he did not commit.

According to the detective’s criminal court affidavit, McCoy had sold crack cocaine to a woman on 108th Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard on Aug. 28. Desormeau claimed to have seen the exchange before approaching McCoy at a local pool hall and recovering rock cocaine from his waistband and $725 in cash.

As a result of the accusation, McCoy was indicted in Queens County Criminal Court for criminal sale of a controlled substance and ended up serving 51 days in prison at Riker’s Island.

While McCoy served time, his attorney was able to obtain security footage from where the arrest took place, allegedly proving the man’s innocence. According to Desormeau, the transaction that he observed took place at 6:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. The attorney’s footage showed that McCoy was at the pool hall during those 20 minutes he was said to have conducted the sale.

During the arrest itself, footage shows that after escorting McCoy outside and conducting a vigorous pat down, the detectives were unable to produce any drugs or evidence of a transaction. Despite this, the two officers handcuffed McCoy, carrying him away in the police vehicle. This is allegedly in direct conflict with Desormeau’s testimony in November and January before a Queens County grand jury.

According to Brown, Desormeau is charged with the crimes of first-degree perjury, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, official misconduct and making a punishable false written statement. Detective Neve is charged with official misconduct and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. If convicted, Desormeau and Neve face up to seven and four years in prison, respectively.