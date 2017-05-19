BY TRONE DOWD

Officers from the 105th Precinct were kept busy on Mother’s Day weekend following two shootings that occurred in Laurelton on Sunday morning, one of which was fatal.

Commanding Officer Inspector Jeffrey Schiff told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that the two shootings account for the fifth and sixth shooting incidents of the year so far. The first of the two weekend shootings occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. at 231-24 Mayda Rd.

“The incident was the result of a domestic dispute,” Schiff said.

Police determined that a man allegedly shot at his brother with a handgun, hitting the victim in the neck. The victim is expected to live, police said.

“We arrested the perpetrator that night,” Schiff said. “[The brothers] are very tight lipped on what exactly happened.

We just know that within minutes of the perpetrator returning home, he wound up shooting his brother. We’re not sure of the actual impetus or the back story for the dispute, but that’s all we have.”

The inspector said that police were unable to find the firearm that was used, but had more than probable cause to believe that the alleged perpetrator committed the crime. While the two brothers will not discuss the cause of the incident, police said that Queens District Attorney Richard Brown has taken over the case.

The second shooting occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said that two men were reported to be shot and lying on the ground when officers arrived. Responding officers found a substantial piece of evidence at the scene.

“It’s all caught on video,” Schiff said. “It was an ambush. [The perpetrator] shot one of them in the head twice and shot the other victim in the gut.”

The victim who was shot in the head, later identified as 39-year-old Robert Cuvilly, died from his injuries on Monday. The second, who was identified as 41-year-old Antonio Leon, has been in a medically-induced coma since the shooting.

Police were able to determine that the shooter had staked out the location of Cuvilly and Leon for several minutes before approaching both of them and firing his weapon. Following the shooting, he entered a vehicle and drove off.

Although footage of the shooting has been obtained by police, there is little evidence as to where the perpetrator fled.

“There are indications that this could have been some sort of drug hit,” Schiff said.

He noted that, in the footage, the two victims did not appear to be alarmed by the man who approached them.

So far, there have been seven victims in six shooting incidents in the 105th Precinct this year. Only one victim has died so far, accounting for the second homicide in 2017. On Monday, police made an arrest in the first homicide of 2017. Police said that the homicide did not likely occur in the 105th, but the body was dumped within the confines of the Southeast Queens precinct.

Southeast Queens wasn’t the only part of the borough where a shooting occurred on Mother’s Day. In Flushing, a disgruntled boyfriend allegedly shot a 32-year-old mother in the head in front of her 4-month-old baby. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and has been in critical condition since.