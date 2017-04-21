Two In Critical Condition Following Tractor And Vehicle Collision

Two men are in critical condition following a vehicle and tractor trailer collision on Monday night.

According to police reports, two men in a 2014 Dodge Charger were traveling westbound on Rockaway Boulevard when the vehicle struck an eastbound tractor trailer that was trying to make a left turn into Kennedy Airport’s Logistics Center on Rockaway Boulevard at approximately 6:30 p.m., leaving the Charger crushed beneath the trailer.

Both men were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where the 28-year-old passenger was listed in serious condition and the 23-year-old driver sustained head trauma, leaving him brain dead, police said.

The 62-year-old tractor-trailer driver is uninjured.

–Ariel Hernandez