Two Killed, One Injured In Jamaica Shooting

A July 4 party ended in tragedy after a gunman fired on a house in Jamaica, killing two people and wounding a third, police said.

The shooter, identified in news reports as 28-year-old Victor Ocasio, fired multiple shots at the house, located at 107-07 170th St., during a drive-by at 3:38 a.m. on July 5. The shots struck Jasmine Quattlebaum, 27, in the head. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Shots also reportedly struck Herman Mullings, 28, multiple times in the back and William Watson, 32, in his arm. Both men were brought via EMS to Jamaica Hospital, where Mullings later died. Watson is listed in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

All of the victims’ identities were withheld in preliminary police reports, but have since been revealed in news reports.

Quattlebaum has been described by friends as a “hardworking single mother” of two who was a “very sweet, kind female,” who “took care of all the kids on the block,” according to a report by the New York Daily News.

According to news reports, Ocasio was allegedly seeking revenge after his brother, Joseph Ocasio, 21, was arrested at the 170th Street home on the night of the party on assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges after allegedly pushing a woman who was holding a baby.

Nicole Idohou lives just a block down from the location of the shooting. She said that she didn’t know the victims personally, having just moved to the area in November, but added that her daughters have played with their children in the past. She heard the loud bangs at the house down the block but, at first, wasn’t sure if she should be concerned, considering that it was the Fourth of July.

“I was like, ‘Is this shooting or fireworks?’” she said.

She added that the family was known for throwing parties, but nobody in the neighborhood ever seemed to mind.

“It’s really surprising because we moved in last November and we never heard of any such thing,” she said. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood.”

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

-James Farrell