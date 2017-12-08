Police have arrested two of the three men accused of shooting a homeowner in the leg following a botched robbery in Hollis.

Two weeks ago, the PRESS of Southeast Queens reported that three suspects—two of whom have since been identified as 23-year-old Donte Fraiser and 22-year-old Avery Mitchell—were allegedly complicit in an attempted gunpoint home invasion at a property on 197th Street.

While Mitchell and the third accomplice allegedly waited behind a nearby fence, Fraiser allegedly approached the residence, pretending to be a delivery man. Upon his ringing the doorbell, a 12-year-old answered the door. After asking the child to fetch an adult to sign for a package, Fraiser allegedly attempted to push his way into the home.

The 50-year-old victim tried to fight off the suspect, successfully pushing him away from the door. It was at this point that the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim in the thigh.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Aside from the wound, he came out of the incident unharmed.

The men were arrested Tuesday. Fraiser has had previous run-ins with the law, and was released from parole in September for another robbery in 2013. He has been charged with weapons possession, reckless endangerment, attempted robbery and assault. Mitchell was also charged with weapons possession.

Police said that they are still looking for the third suspect.

