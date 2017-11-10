BY TRONE DOWD

Two shootings that occurred within 30 minutes of each other left one man dead and another injured in the105th Precinct last weekend, according to Commanding Officer Jeffrey Schiff.

Police said that they received an emergency call reporting a person shot in front of 178-10 146th Terrace in Springfield Gardens at 1:11 a.m. When officers arrived, they said that they discovered a man lying on the ground, unresponsive with bullet wounds to the chest. The victim, who was later identified as 38-year-old Chaz Morrison, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that no arrests have been made. It marks the fifth homicide of the year.

Just 24 minutes after the first shooting, police received a call regarding a second incident in Bellerose. At approximately 1:35 a.m. at the intersection of 252nd Street and Hillside Avenue, officers found a 24-year-old man shot in the arm by an unknown assailant. Upon further investigation, police discovered two more victims who were shot at the same location. The 24-year-old victim was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery. The other two men were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and are also expected to survive their wounds.

Police said that the 24-year-old is unwilling to cooperate with officers in identifying the attacker. Officers concluded that the shooter was driving a Dodge Challenger.

“It is believed that all the victims and the perpetrators were customers of ‘Off The Hooka’ at 251-12 Hillside Ave.,” Schiff said in a community notice.

At the most recent 105th Precinct Community Council meeting, Schiff said that the precinct is also targeting the Snow Gang that has troubled Southeast Queens over the past few years.