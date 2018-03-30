U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced on Tuesday that $60 million of Congress’ $1.3 billion omnibus spending bill will go towards funding the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which represents a major increase from its $25 million allocation last year.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program is aimed at increasing the amount of protection that nonprofit organizations receive. This would include various “target hardening” measures and “other physical enhancements” that would make them less susceptible to terrorists. The two U.S. senators intend for the additional funding to help combat the surge in hate crimes across the nation.

“With hate crimes on the rise, an increase in federal Nonprofit Security Grant funds will help make sure that high-risk organizations, like JCCs, Jewish schools and congregations of all kinds are kept safe and protected from potential racial and religious hate crimes and terror attacks,” Schumer said.

Gillibrand shared the Senate minority leader’s sentiment.

“New Yorkers should be able to live and worship without fear of being targeted by hate crimes,” Gillibrand said.

“It is unacceptable that these heinous acts are occurring, and we cannot stand idly by as threats, hatred and attacks against our community and religious institutions continue to rise.”

For Gillibrand, additional funding on this front has been a priority for more than a year. In March 2017, she sent a bipartisan letter signed by 18 senators to the Department of Homeland Security, urging then-Secretary John Kelly to increase the amount of funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) for Fiscal Year 2018.

Numerous race-related crimes have been reported around the nation during the past few years. Various states—including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts—have reported incidents targeting LGBT, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh communities. In New York, there has also been a spike in hate crimes. In August 2016, an Imam and his assistant were assassinated in South Ozone Park. In April 2016, a man entered the Jamaica Muslim Center and attacked several members of the mosque. In September 2016, a 60-year-old Muslim woman was stabbed to death in Jamaica Hills, just a few feet away from her husband.

–Trone Dowd